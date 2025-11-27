Football betting tips: Premier League Saturday 15:00 - Brentford vs Burnley 1pt Igor Thiago anytime goalscorer at 11/10 (bet365, Sky Bet) Saturday 15:00 - Man City vs Leeds 1pt Erling Haaland to score 2+ goals at 9/4 (Sky Bet) Saturday 15:00 - Sunderland vs Bournemouth 1pt Over 2.5 goals at evens (bet365) Saturday 17:30 - Everton vs Newcastle 1pt Tino Livramento to be shown a card at 15/2 (Sky Bet, Betfair, Paddy Power) Saturday 20:00 - Tottenham vs Fulham 1pt Richarlison to be shown a card at 5/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Richarlison to score and be carded at 14/1 (bet365) *Sunday's tips to follow... Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Brentford vs Burnley Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats A third defeat on the spin for Burnley has seen them drop into the relegation zone and second from bottom, with only hapless Wolves below them. It should come as no surprise given their defence has shipped at least two goals in six of their last seven Premier League matches. They’ve now conceded 24 goals in just 12 matches (2.0 per game) and statistically they have the worst defence in the league.

Igor Thiago has been in fine form for Brentford

They’re conceding the most shots (17.3 per game) and the most expected goals (27.82), so expect even more opposition players to find the net. Which brings me nicely onto Brentford’s main man and the Premier League’s second top scorer IGOR THIAGO. He has nine goals in 12 games this season and looks a bet TO SCORE ANYTIME again at 11/10 given Brentford are only 6/10 to score over 1.5 goals. Only Erling Haaland has more expected goals than Thiago, with the Norwegian also the sole figure to see more shots per game in the penalty area. Score prediction: Brentford 2-0 Burnley

Man City vs Leeds Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Five defeats in six has seen Leeds drop from 12th to the bottom three and the pressure is beginning to pile on manager Daniel Farke. The defensive problems are underlined in the fact that Leeds have conceded at least two goals in six of their last seven. A daunting task therefore awaits as they face the division's top scorer and arguably the best number nine in the world.

ERLING HAALAND has 19 goals in only 16 starts across league and European outings this season, with 11 of those coming at the Etihad. His team-mates create chances for fun with him averaging 4.2 shots per game, with a hefty 4.0 per game coming in the penalty area. Such is City’s game plan to use their star striker that no player in Europe’s top five leagues has a higher goal contribution than his 58%, hence we can be bold and back him TO SCORE 2+ GOALS at 9/4. Score prediction: Man City 3-0 Leeds

Sunderland vs Bournemouth Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Sunderland have had a terrific start to the season and find themselves in the lofty heights of seventh in the Premier League table. There are signs that this is unsustainable however, with expected points ranking them 15th in comparison. This is a result of their overachievement defensively, preventing over six more goals being conceded based on xG – the third highest in the league. Bournemouth's games are always great for goals with only West Ham (40) seeing more than the Cherries' total of 39 (19 for, 20 against). Six of their last seven have seen three or more goals and they have a fantastic away record when it comes to goals, with 20 of their last 25 away games since the beginning of last season returning OVER 2.5 winners (80%). Score prediction: Sunderland 2-2 Bournemouth

Everton v Newcastle Kick-off: Saturday, 17:30 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats Jack Grealish looks to be back to his best and could even be in World Cup contention with England next summer after being spotted chatting to Three Lions manager Thomas Tuchel following Everton’s victory at Old Trafford on Monday night.

England manager Thomas Tuchel grabbing a quick post-match debrief with James Garner and Jack Grealish. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/thDmIVfVse — Everton (@Everton) November 25, 2025

Opposition are well aware of this with Grealish regularly targeted for rough treatment. He is the most fouled player in the Premier League with an average of 3.3 per game. To put that figure into context, the next-highest is Bruno Guimaraes at a modest 2.5. It's no surprise that opposition full/wing-backs have been carded when coming up against him. Direct opponents in Nordi Mukiele, Trai Hume, Daniel Munoz, Kyle Walker-Peters, Matty Cash and Mats Wieffer have all been booked this season and likely Newcastle right-back TINO LIVRAMENTO looks a huge price at 15/2 TO BE CARDED. Score prediction: Everton 1-1 Newcastle

Tottenham vs Fulham Kick-off: Saturday, 20:00 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats It’s now five defeats in nine for Tottenham across all competitions with tensions, understandably, rising. At home, it’s just one win in five. It's a long way from the joyous mood of sitting third at the end of October as they now reside in ninth.

So I fancy getting a Spurs player onside at a big price for a booking and it just so happens RICHARLISON is their most carded player this season with six in just 13 starts under Thomas Frank. Despite this, he is a whopping 5/1 TO BE CARDED. He’s also Spurs’ top scorer alongside Micky van de Ven with six goals this season and has an outstanding record of 16 in his last 22 Premier League starts for Tottenham, so I'll back him TO SCORE ANYTIME alongside a caution. Score prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Fulham