Sligo Rovers vs Dundalk Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Saturday Dundalk look set to avoid liquidation and complete the remainder of the League of Ireland season after a deal was agreed to save the club. There had been fears the Lilywhites would fold on Monday after the club had been hit by cashflow problems under the ownership of Brian Ainscough. However, local businessman John Temple has stepped in to help. Whilst short-term fears off-the-field have been eased, Dundalk remain deep in relegation trouble at the bottom of the Premier Division. Jon Daly’s group have lost four of their previous five, and 16 of their 30 overall league encounters this term, whilst notching just 21 goals. The Lilywhites’ road record reads a miserable W1-D4-L10. With that in-mind, I’m happy to support SLIGO TO WIN at 35/40 (1.88) with Betway. Sligo are only two points shy of third-place and boast the division’s second-best home record (W8-D4-L3) – those figures include seven victories in their last eight at The Showgrounds, beating the likes of Shelbourne (1st), Derry (2nd), Shamrock (3rd) and Waterford (4th) here.

Genk vs Dender Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Sunday Genk (W5-D1-L1) are the early pacesetters in Belgium and the wonderfully nicknamed De Smurfen (quite literally, The Smurfs) are fancied to extend their five-match winning streak by overcoming Dender on Sunday. GENK TO WIN & OVER 1.5 GOALS pays 3/4 (1.75) at William Hill and rewards punters should the Blauw-Wit succeed by any score that’s not 1-0. Genk were hugely impressive in their 2-0 midweek triumph at Anderlecht with Thorsten Fink’s team comfortably clear of the pack across almost all major data metrics. De Smurfen top both the Expected Points (xP) and Expected Goals (xG) charts, averaging an enormous 2.33 non-penalty Expected Goals (npxG) and already generating 18 Big Chances. Dender (W3-D2-L2) have made a promising start to their own campaign but the newly-promoted club have picked all of their points up against bottom-half dwellers, deservedly losing when facing Club Brugge and Standard Liege. The visitors have shipped multiple goals in three of their last four and may find Genk too hot to handle on Sunday evening.