Ipswich vs Nottingham Forest Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 13/5 | Draw 5/2 | Away 19/20 Ipswich have won just three times this term, with the Tractor Boys underlying metrics also pointing to a serious season of struggle. Only rock-bottom Southampton have given up a higher Expected Goals (xG) tally, with the Suffolk side managing only two clean sheets. Nobody has taken fewer shots in the box and, only Saints have faced more Big Chances.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna

Kieran McKenna’s crew have now lost seven of eight winless games in the Premier League and when you’re struggling in both boxes, a visit from defensively-sound NOTTINGHAM FOREST begins to look like a tall order. The Reds are enjoying a remarkable campaign with their third-placed position built upon a fabulous record against the EPL’s lesser lights. Forest have played 12 bottom-half sides and returned an outstanding W11-D1-L0 with the Tricky Trees winning all six trips to bottom-half dwellers, scoring at least twice in five of those six triumphs. With that in-mind, the opportunity to back Forest TO WIN AND UNDER 4.5 GOALS stands-out at 7/5 (2.40) – all of those 11 wins featured a maximum of four goals. CLICK HERE to back Nottingham Forest to win and under 4.5 goals with Sky Bet

Racing Santander vs Tenerife Kick-off time: 15:15 GMT, Sunday

Home 19/20 | Draw 23/10 | Away 12/5 Six teams are separated by just four points at the summit of the Segunda with RACING SANTANDER amongst the chasing pack looking to secure promotion to La Liga. Sitting pretty in fourth, Jose Alberto’s outfit will be looking to enhance their top-two credentials by picking up another positive home result at El Sardinero on Sunday when lowly Tenerife arrive. Racing have won three of their last four home fixtures and look an appealing play here against a Tenerife team that’s suffered greatly on their travels. The Canary Islanders are 14 points from safety due to their rotten W0-D3-L12 record on the road – in that 15-match sample, the visitors have scored just nine goals and conceded an average of 1.93 per-game. Tete have lost without scoring in six of their most recent seven away days and with Racing one of their most arduous trips, it’s difficult to see how the beleaguered visitors can turn the tide this weekend. We can back Racing Santander TO WIN AND UNDER 4.5 GOALS at 11/10 (2.10) – all of Tenerife’s 12 defeats on their travels have seen fewer than five strikes. CLICK HERE to back Racing Santander to win and under 4.5 goals with Sky Bet

Sturm Graz vs LASK Linz Kick-off time: 16:00 GMT, Sunday

Home 1/9 | Draw 8/1 | Away 16/1 A couple of stumbles in 2025 have seen STURM GRAZ’s lead at the top of the Austrian Bundesliga title race eaten away by Austria Vienna. The pair are now level on points as we turn for home and whilst the market expects Graz to pick up a positive result on Sunday against LASK Linz, the most eye-catching angle of opportunity is to back goals. OVER 2.5 GOALS is trading at 17/20 (1.85) – with both sides accustomed to high-scoring shootouts, it’s a price worth taking. Sturm Graz’s league dates are averaging 3.48 goals – 16 of 21 showdowns have featured winning Over 2.5 Goals plays, with that data enhancing in Graz – eight of 10 home tussles featured 3+ strikes, 4/10 even went Over 4.5 Goals. CLICK HERE to back over 2.5 goals with Sky Bet LASK arrive having notched in 17 of 21 Bundesliga battles, whilst keeping only three clean sheets. A huge 16 of those 21 tussles saw Both Teams To Score pay, with 15 fixtures also delivering for Over 2.5 Goals backers – eight of their nine meetings with top-five teams produced profitable Over 2.5 and BTTS wagers and a similar outcome stands-out appeals.