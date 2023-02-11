QPR v Millwall

QPR were top of the Championship standings on 22nd October, but Rangers’ campaign has since dramatically blown-off course. Mick Beale’s courting of higher-profile management opportunities saw the R’s form take a slide before the head coach accepted a role in Scotland and new boss Neil Critchley is struggling to stem the bleeding at Loftus Road.

The West Londoners have accumulated just nine points and a solitary success in the following 14 league fixtures (W1-D6-L7) and suffered an early FA Cup exit at the hands of Fleetwood. QPR have scored only seven goals in that 14-game sample – that’s 21 hours of football – and starting striker Lynden Dykes is unavailable after a spell in hospital.

Performances have largely fallen way below early season standards and Rangers are winless in 12 since October. The R’s have conceded in eight of their last nine home Championship contests and could be easy meat for a Millwall side that are trending in the right direction.

The Lions are eying a top-six berth having fallen to only three league losses in 17 since the start of October (W8-D6-L3). Garry Rowett’s well-drilled unit have tabled triumphs at the likes of Cardiff, Watford, Preston and Bristol City across their most recent eight away days and should fancy their prospects of adding QPR to that list on Saturday afternoon.

The Bermondsey boys have been beaten once away at bottom-half opposition, have shipped fewer than two goals in 15 of their most recent 17 encounters, and come into this clash top of the four-game rolling Expected Goals (xG) outputs, and sitting firmly inside the top-six over a longer 12-game instance, highlighting their play-off potential.

My numbers and expectation made this match-up a pick ‘em so I’m surprised to see Millwall chalked up as outsiders at Loftus Road and therefore I’m happy to be involved, supporting MILLWALL DRAW NO BET at an attractive even money-price.