Mark is +15.1pts in profit for the 23/24 season

Football betting tips: Weekend 3pts Freiburg to beat Bochum and Under 5.5 Goals at 10/11 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Annan vs Queen of the South: BTTS & Over 2.5 Goals at 10/11 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Heidenheim vs Augsburg: BTTS & Over 2.5 Goals at evens (Sky Bet) The above are enhanced prices with a £25 max stake

Heidenheim vs Augsburg Kick-off time: 16:30 BST, Sunday

Home 7/5 | Draw 5/2 | Away 9/5 The Bundesliga – Europe’s highest-scoring major league – has been great fun to follow in the embryonic stages of the season. Germany’s top-flight is averaging a huge 3.52 goals per-game with 71% of encounters beating the Over 2.5 Goals line, 51% of fixtures featuring four strikes or more and 60% of outings seeing both sides oblige. I’m therefore keen to get amongst the goals when newly-promoted Heidenheim take on early season strugglers Augsburg. Collectively, 10 of the duos first 14 encounters this term have crossed the Over 2.5 Goals barrier – half of which also banked for Over 3.5 Goals backers – as Both Teams To Score obliged on nine occasions.

Heidenheim have been leaky this season

The pair have managed a solitary clean sheet between them, leaking twice or more in 12 of their combined 14 dates, installing little belief in their defensive ability. However, with both sides seeing Sunday’s match-up as a potential winnable contest, and with Augsburg eager to impress new coach Jess Thorup, an entertaining encounter is expected. CLICK HERE to back BTTS & Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE & OVER 2.5 GOALS is available to support at even money holds plenty of appeal, especially so considering Heidenheim’s matches are averaging a huge 3.36 non-penalty expected goals (npxG) per-game.

Freiburg vs Bochum Kick-off time: 14:30 BST, Saturday

Home 7/10 | Draw 29/10 | Away 18/5 On the surface, Freiburg have endured an erratic start to the Bundesliga season. The Black Forrest boys are safely ensconced in mid-table having returned W3-D1-L3 from their first seven fixtures, however, all three defeats have arrived against the current top-four, suggesting Christian Streich’s are strong operators against the rest of the division. Back at their Stade Europa-Park base on Saturday, I’m backing Freiburg to be too strong for the visit of lowly Bochum. The home side boast a 60% win record in front of their supporters since the start of last season, a percentage hit-rate that would imply odds of around the 4/6 (1.66) mark on a Freiburg success here.

Freiburg boss Christian Streich

The available odds on a Freiburg triumph are slightly bigger than that, and we can boost the price further by backing FREIBURG TO WIN & UNDER 5.5 GOALS at 10/11. The selection pays-out should the Breisgau-Brasilianer triumph 1-0, 2-0, 3-0, 4-0, 5-0, 2-1, 3-1 or even 4-1. CLICK HERE to back Freiburg to win and Under 5.5 Goals with Sky Bet Basement battlers Bochum (W0-D4-L3) are fortunate to have four points on the board. Thomas Letsch’s team rank rock-bottom for expected goals (xG) ratio, have notched the second-lowest goals tally in the division (5), whilst simultaneously conceding a league-high 19 strikes at an average of 2.71 goals per-game. The visitors have W2-D5-L14 on their travels since returning to the Bundesliga, conceding twice or more in 14 of those 21 showdowns., shipping 2.57 goals per-game. Bochum failed to even score in 12 of those 22 tussles and have already leaked 14 goals in just four away days this season. Bochum are easily opposed this weekend.