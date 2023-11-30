Mark O'Haire, flying this season at +33pts profit for the season, returns with three selections for this weekend with goals at the centre of everything.
3pts Arsenal win & Over 1.5 Goals and Liverpool win & Over 1.5 Goals at evens (Sky Bet)
2.5pts Southend to beat Wealdstone and Over 1.5 Goals at 10/11 (Sky Bet)
2.5pts Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS in Heracles vs Sparta Rotterdam at 11/10 (Sky Bet)
Premier League leaders ARSENAL cut loose in midweek, annihilating Lens 6-0 to secure Champions League knockout stage qualification.
Mikel Arteta’s men will be eager to pick up where they left off when Wolves arrive at The Emirates.
Arsenal boast a superb 74% win rate when welcoming bottom-half teams under Arteta, averaging 2.49 goals per game.
Across all competitions this season the Gunners are W8-D2-L0 at home, scoring at least twice in eight of those nine outings.
LIVERPOOL have lost just seven Premier League matches from 101 at Anfield (W79-D15-L7) going back to the start of 2018/19.
Amazingly, six of those losses arrived in consecutive contests during the COVID-interrupted era without supporters.
The Reds are formidable at home, averaging 2.55 goals across their most recent 44 home games with our proposed play having a 100% success rate this season.
Fulham have unconvinced and underwhelmed in 23/24 and head to Anfield having already shipped multiple goals in all four trips to top-six opposition.
Southend have endured a difficult few years but the Shrimpers are worth siding with when they welcome Wealdstone in the National League.
Kevin Maher’s team have suffered a solitary defeat in 10 league games and have been especially strong at Roots Hall this season (W8-D0-L2).
Southend toppled runaway league leaders Chesterfield in their most recent home match and have scored two goals or more in nine of their 10 home ties.
I’m therefore more than happy to support SOUTHEND TO WIN & OVER 1.5 GOALS at 10/11, especially considering Wealdstone’s rotten away record.
The visitors are winless on their travels (W0-D2-L8) and have managed only three clean sheets home and away in the league.
They are giving up 1.70 goals per game on the road and have shipped multiple times in each of their past two home fixtures.
The Eredivisie is averaging 3.30 goals per game this season with 69% of matches featuring Over 2.5 Goals and 46% of fixtures producing 4+ goals.
Opportunities to back goals are rare, but there is an attractive 11/10 available for OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE when Heracles host Sparta.
Heracles have seen this wager pay out in nine of their 11 league games. Ten of those saw Over 2.5 Goals land with nine even beating the Over 3.5 line.
Both sides found the net in nine of those contests with Heracles recording a solitary clean sheet this season and only leaders PSV managing to keep them out.
Sparta have covered the required Over 2.5 Goals line in eight of their 13 dates thus far with the same hit-rate occurring for BTTS backers.
They have delivered both Over 2.5 and BTTS in four of six games as visitors, and all six fixtures against middle-third opposition saw our selection land.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.