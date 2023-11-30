Mark O'Haire, flying this season at +33pts profit for the season, returns with three selections for this weekend with goals at the centre of everything.

Football betting tips: Weekend 3pts Arsenal win & Over 1.5 Goals and Liverpool win & Over 1.5 Goals at evens (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Southend to beat Wealdstone and Over 1.5 Goals at 10/11 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts Over 2.5 Goals and BTTS in Heracles vs Sparta Rotterdam at 11/10 (Sky Bet)

Premier League leaders ARSENAL cut loose in midweek, annihilating Lens 6-0 to secure Champions League knockout stage qualification. Mikel Arteta's men will be eager to pick up where they left off when Wolves arrive at The Emirates. Arsenal boast a superb 74% win rate when welcoming bottom-half teams under Arteta, averaging 2.49 goals per game. Across all competitions this season the Gunners are W8-D2-L0 at home, scoring at least twice in eight of those nine outings.

LIVERPOOL have lost just seven Premier League matches from 101 at Anfield (W79-D15-L7) going back to the start of 2018/19. Amazingly, six of those losses arrived in consecutive contests during the COVID-interrupted era without supporters. The Reds are formidable at home, averaging 2.55 goals across their most recent 44 home games with our proposed play having a 100% success rate this season. Fulham have unconvinced and underwhelmed in 23/24 and head to Anfield having already shipped multiple goals in all four trips to top-six opposition.

Southend vs Wealdstone Kick-off time: 1500 GMT, Saturday

Southend vs Wealdstone Kick-off time: 1500 GMT, Saturday

Home 4/9 | Draw 16/5 | Away 9/2 Southend have endured a difficult few years but the Shrimpers are worth siding with when they welcome Wealdstone in the National League. Kevin Maher's team have suffered a solitary defeat in 10 league games and have been especially strong at Roots Hall this season (W8-D0-L2). Southend toppled runaway league leaders Chesterfield in their most recent home match and have scored two goals or more in nine of their 10 home ties. I'm therefore more than happy to support SOUTHEND TO WIN & OVER 1.5 GOALS at 10/11, especially considering Wealdstone's rotten away record. The visitors are winless on their travels (W0-D2-L8) and have managed only three clean sheets home and away in the league. They are giving up 1.70 goals per game on the road and have shipped multiple times in each of their past two home fixtures.