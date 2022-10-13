It was another two winners from two last weekend for Mark O'Haire taking his profit to +25.7pts this season. You cannot miss his weekly column.

Mark O'Haire column 21/22: +21.8pts profit | 15% return on investment

Mark O'Haire column 22/23: +25.7pts profit | 57.1% return on investment

Annan v Stranraer Kick-off time: from 15:00 BST, Saturday

Annan v Stranraer Kick-off time: from 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 11/10 | Draw 23/10 | Away 21/10 Scotland's League Two is the UK's highest-scoring league this season with the fourth-tier averaging 3.12 goals per-game, 66% of fixtures featuring three goals or more and 60% delivering Both Teams To Score pay-outs. A rock-solid 58% of overall outings have combined to see OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE land and a repeat appeals at 6/5 when Annan entertain Stranraer. Annan and Stranraer are two of the chief protagonists for goal-heavy games in the division. The hosts have broken the Over 2.5 Goals barrier in eight successive showdowns since the opening day, as well as each of their four fixtures at Galabank. Peter Murphy's men have scored in all bar one of their nine match-ups but are yet to record a single shutout. Stranraer have also busted the Over 2.5 Goals line in eight consecutive clashes, with Both Teams To Score following suit. Seven of those showdowns paid-out in the Over 3.5 Goals market with the visitors notching in all bar one of their nine dates this term, and silencing a solitary opponent (bottom-half Annan) way back on the opening weekend of the campaign. Collectively, the duo have scored in 16/20 (80%) League Two tussles, posted a single clean sheet, covered Over 2.5 Goals in 16/20 (80%) and delivered Both Teams To Score winners on 15 (75%) occasions. Annan's outings are averaging 3.40 goals, Stranraer's 3.70 goals, and our proposed play has clicked in 15 (75%) of their combined 20 fixtures.

Stenhousemuir vs Stirling Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Stenhousemuir vs Stirling Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Home 6/4 | Draw 23/10 | Away 6/4 Stenhousemuir and Stirling face-off in a fascinating match-up at the top end of the Scottish League Two standings on Saturday and I'm again backing an entertaining encounter between two of the leading three teams at Ochilview Park with OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE standing out at 21/20). Stenny unexpectedly dropped points when welcoming Annan last weekend but Stephen Swift's charges extended their unbeaten streak to six (W4-D2-L0). During their impressive recent run, the hosts have notched twice or more on every occasion and come into this contest having failed to score just once in their opening nine encounters. However, Stirling arrive fresh from a 6-0 shellacking of league leaders Dumbarton last weekend, their fourth successive League Two triumph. The Binos boast the division's best attack, netting multiple goals in seven of 10 matches and averaging 2.40 goals per-game; the visitors have fired a solitary blank since the opening weekend of the season. The two teams are in fine form, have had no trouble getting on the scoresheet this term, and should see this as a winnable opportunity in the race to the summit, giving us a good chance of seeing another high goals total. After all, the duo have combined to cover the Over 2.5 Goals line in 16/20 (80%) contests and BTTS banking in 14 (70%) fixtures.