It was another two winners from two last weekend for Mark O'Haire taking his profit to +25.7pts this season. You cannot miss his weekly column.
2.5pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals at in Annan v Stranraer at 6/5 (bet365)
2.5pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals at in Stenhousemuir v Stirling at 21/20 (Boylesports)
Scotland’s League Two is the UK’s highest-scoring league this season with the fourth-tier averaging 3.12 goals per-game, 66% of fixtures featuring three goals or more and 60% delivering Both Teams To Score pay-outs.
A rock-solid 58% of overall outings have combined to see OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE land and a repeat appeals at 6/5 when Annan entertain Stranraer.
Annan and Stranraer are two of the chief protagonists for goal-heavy games in the division. The hosts have broken the Over 2.5 Goals barrier in eight successive showdowns since the opening day, as well as each of their four fixtures at Galabank. Peter Murphy’s men have scored in all bar one of their nine match-ups but are yet to record a single shutout.
Stranraer have also busted the Over 2.5 Goals line in eight consecutive clashes, with Both Teams To Score following suit. Seven of those showdowns paid-out in the Over 3.5 Goals market with the visitors notching in all bar one of their nine dates this term, and silencing a solitary opponent (bottom-half Annan) way back on the opening weekend of the campaign.
Collectively, the duo have scored in 16/20 (80%) League Two tussles, posted a single clean sheet, covered Over 2.5 Goals in 16/20 (80%) and delivered Both Teams To Score winners on 15 (75%) occasions. Annan’s outings are averaging 3.40 goals, Stranraer’s 3.70 goals, and our proposed play has clicked in 15 (75%) of their combined 20 fixtures.
Stenhousemuir and Stirling face-off in a fascinating match-up at the top end of the Scottish League Two standings on Saturday and I’m again backing an entertaining encounter between two of the leading three teams at Ochilview Park with OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE standing out at 21/20).
Stenny unexpectedly dropped points when welcoming Annan last weekend but Stephen Swift’s charges extended their unbeaten streak to six (W4-D2-L0). During their impressive recent run, the hosts have notched twice or more on every occasion and come into this contest having failed to score just once in their opening nine encounters.
However, Stirling arrive fresh from a 6-0 shellacking of league leaders Dumbarton last weekend, their fourth successive League Two triumph. The Binos boast the division’s best attack, netting multiple goals in seven of 10 matches and averaging 2.40 goals per-game; the visitors have fired a solitary blank since the opening weekend of the season.
The two teams are in fine form, have had no trouble getting on the scoresheet this term, and should see this as a winnable opportunity in the race to the summit, giving us a good chance of seeing another high goals total. After all, the duo have combined to cover the Over 2.5 Goals line in 16/20 (80%) contests and BTTS banking in 14 (70%) fixtures.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling.
Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose. If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.