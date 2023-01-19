Leeds v Brentford

Kick-off time: 14:00 GMT, Sunday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Premier League

Leeds 13/10 | Draw 13/5 | Brentford 19/10

“That was my side’s most complete performance since I took charge”, claimed Jesse Marsch after watching his Leeds team suffer an undeserving 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa last weekend.

After sloppily falling behind early on – conceding with their only shot faced in the first-half – the Whites were largely excellent. Two possible penalties were turned down, there was a goal-line clearance, a wonder save and a disallowed goal all going against Leeds in the first-half alone. Overall, the Whites won the shot count 16-11 and forced 11 corners.

Wilfried Gnonto had another excellent night on the left side and Patrick Bamford was back on the scoresheet for the first time since 2021. So it’s understandable that Marsch was enthusiastic about his side’s efforts, although the pressure remains on the American to turn the tide with the Elland Road outfit winless since Bonfire Night.

Returning to their West Yorkshire base should suit Leeds, who’ve scored multiple goals in five of their nine Elland Road outings this term and have displayed all season an ability to create chances and get on the scoresheet. Marsch‘s men have only failed to score in five Premier League games thus far, whilst new record signing Georginio Rutter could be in-line for a debut.

The issue, as it’s tended to be since Leeds returned to the top-flight, has been defensively. The Whites rearguard has managed only three clean sheets in 2022/23, shipping two goals or more in 10 of their overall 18 league fixtures. That’s certainly a concern when coming up against a streetwise Brentford outfit that have notched in 15 of their 19 encounters.

The Bees are performing well above pre-season expectations and arrive unbeaten in seven and on a three-match winning streak. Thomas Frank’s team have been beaten only four times in the Premier League and have provided plenty of threat of their own, particularly on their travels, grabbing at least two goals in five of their nine road trips.

However, Brentford have struggled to find a consistent defensive formula outside of their Hounslow home. Since promotion, the Bees have recorded just four shutouts in 28 Premier League games as guests, conceding a hefty 1.89 goals per-game in that sequence.

So there’s plenty of ammunition to suggest Sunday’s match-up could prove to be a fun affair. Collectively, the two teams have scored in 14 of their respective 18 home/away dates, managing only four clean sheets in the process. Of those 18 fixtures, 12 (67%) have paid out for Over 2.5 backers, and 12 (67%) have also provided Both Teams To Score profit.

Combining the two major goals markets makes plenty of sense with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS available to support at even money.