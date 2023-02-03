Strasbourg v Montpellier

Both Strasbourg and Montpellier have fallen well below pre-season expectations this term and find themselves embroiled in a battle for survival. With four sides suffering Ligue 1 relegation, the duo remain realistic relegation candidates despite the obvious and outstanding attacking ability in both squads.

With the two teams displaying a penchant for attacking, forward-thinking football this season, and neither covering themselves in glory at the back, goals look the obvious solution in Sunday’s showdown and it’s surprising to see BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS available to back at odds as big as 23/20 (2.15).

Thirteen of Strasbourg’s past 14 Ligue 1 fixtures have featured Over 2.5 Goals and the Alsace outfit are also the Both Teams To Score kings in France’s top-flight. Le Racing have returned profitable BTTS plays in 17 (81%) of 21 tussles with nine of their 11 encounters at their Stade de la Meinau home also paying-out for Both Teams To Score backers.

Defence has undoubtedly been Strasbourg’s weakness. Le Racing have managed to keep their sheets clean just once all term. Even a coaching change with Mathieu Le Scornet stepping up from his assistant role has failed to turn the tide with the Alsace club shipping multiple goals in all four fixtures under the current boss.

Nevertheless, a return from suspension for Kevin Gameiro, and with Habib Diallo back in the squad after returning to fitness, Strasbourg will expect to enhance their record of scoring in 17 (81%) of their 21 tussles, especially so against a Montpellier team with a similar inability to keep the goals out.

Montpellier put in a decent midweek shift before falling 3-1 at home to PSG. However, that defeat has left La Paillade only two points above the drop-zone and with just three shutouts to their name across the campaign; the visitors are shipping 2.05 goals per-game on average – the fourth-worst tally in the division with that figure increasing on their travels.

Yet, like Strasbourg, the out-of-form guests do possess real quality in forward areas and have been blanked on only four occasions, netting in eight of 10 road trips. Both Elye Wahi and Wahbi Khazri are both due back from suspension to bolster Montpellier’s offensive efforts here too and so we should be in for an entertaining encounter on Sunday afternoon.