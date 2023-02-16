Rochdale v Gillingham

Gillingham are a club transformed over the past couple of months. The Kent club underwent a change of ownership during the winter with American investors Brad and Shannon Galinson lifting the gloom around the League Two side and empowering manager Neil Harris with a sizeable transfer budget as well as fresh hope, energy and aspirations.

The Gills made some serious moves in January to strengthen an ailing squad and the mood around the Priestfield Stadium has dramatically altered. A sold-out stadium, and a side that are starting to showcase their true talents have created a real buzz around the club with results dramatically improving since the turn of the year.

Gillingham were edged out 1-0 by high-flying Stevenage soon after New Year’s Day but have since accumulated 13 points from a possible 18 to move off the bottom of the EFL and out of the relegation zone. A team that couldn’t score before 2023 have now notched multiple goals in four of their past six, and recorded three clean sheets in that same sample.

Top of the six-game form table in League Two, GILLINGHAM are well worth siding with in the DRAW NO BET market at 10/11 with Sky Bet and Unibet when they travel to fellow strugglers Rochdale on Saturday.

Dale earned a deserved point against promotion-chasing Northampton here last weekend, but the Lancashire outfit endured a really tough workout in midweek when going down to defeat against Leyton Orient in the capital. That reverse means Rochdale have returned W0-D1-L5 over their last six fixtures and their long-term results are drab at best.

Rochdale have won only five times in 31 and managed a paltry four clean sheets in 2022/23. The hosts have scored twice or more just four times and suffered 20 overall defeats, including 10 from 15 at Spotland. Jim Bentley’s boys are posting one of the worst Expected Goals (xG) outputs in the division and have won once when welcoming bottom-half sides.