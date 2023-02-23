Sign up now for exclusive tips anCLICK HERE at midday on Friday for Mark O'Haire's weekend napd more

Dumbarton v Elgin

Scottish League Two leaders Dumbarton saw their advantage at the top of the fourth-tier reduced to three points after suffering a surprise defeat at East Fife last weekend. Nevertheless, the Sons return to The Rock on Saturday and look well worth backing in their quest to return to winning ways with Elgin pitching up.

Dumbarton have been almost flawless in front of their home supporters. Stephen Farrell’s side have posted W8-D2-L0 at The Rock, silencing six of their opposition outfits, conceding only five goals and netting multiple goals on seven occasions.

Elgin have already suffered home and away defeats to Dumbarton this season, and the Moray men arrive in their worst form of the campaign. Since mid-October, City have suffered eight defeats in 14 league tussles, but more recently the visitors have lost five of eight and been beaten in four of their most recent six showdowns (W0-D2-L4).

The goals have also dried up for Elgin. City have scored just once in four fixtures, whilst their paltry tally of three clean sheets in 24 has left the guests with the second-worst defensive record in the division –far from ideal when heading to an efficient and process-driven Dumbarton side with their eyes on the top prize.

Dumbarton are trading around 7/10 (1.70) to take top honours here but we can grab a general price of even money by backing DUMBARTON TO WIN AND UNDER 4.5 GOALS.

None of the hosts’ 14 league triumphs have featured five goals or more, with 11 of their 14 victories arriving via the 1-0, 2-0 or 2-1 correct scores.