GAIS vs Kalmar Kick-off time: 14:00 BST, Saturday

Home 4/6 | Draw 13/5 | Away 16/5 GAIS returned to the Allsvenskan after an 11-year absence this season and the newly-promoted team have made an immediate impact on the Swedish top-flight, sitting just four points off third and potential European qualification. The Mackerels have been a major menace at their Gamla Ullevi base (W7-D1-L2), scoring twice or more in all seven victories. Exclude penalties and GAIS boast an excellent +0.49 Expected Goals (xG) per-game average in front of their own supporters and should therefore fancy their chances on Saturday when rock-bottom Kalmar arrive at Gamla Ullevi. The visitors have picked up a solitary point from their past five fixtures (W0-D1-L4), whilst also conceding multiple goals in each encounter. Kalmar have been beaten in seven of 10 away days, leaked twice or more in seven of 10 road trips, giving up an average of 2.30 goals per-game on their travels. The strugglers have also lost the Expected Goals (xG) battle in eight of 10 games as guests, returning a rotten -0.90 xG per-game across those 10 tussles. GAIS TO WIN is priced at 3/4 here and should be backed. CLICK HERE to back GAIS to win with Sky Bet

Truro City vs Chelmsford Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday Cash has come for Truro City this week following an eye-catching week that’s seen the Cornish club record back-to-back home victories over Enfield (3-1) and Worthing (5-0). The Tinners will be looking to extend that winning streak on Saturday when winless Chelmsford (W0-D3-L2) make the gruelling six-hour journey from Essex to meet John Askey’s men. Well-funded Truro have plundered 11 goals in their last four fixtures (W3-D1-L0) and should fancy their chances here considering Chelmsford have been beaten in successive away days, conceding two goals in each, with last season’s high-flyers still searching for their first clean sheet of the campaign. TRURO TO WIN can be backed at 5/4 with bet365.