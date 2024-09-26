Manchester United vs Tottenham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt e.w. Matthijs de Ligt to score first at 33/1 (bet365 1/3 1-99)
Three wins from eight represents an underwhelming start to Manchester United's season. Two of those being a 7-0 thrashing of Sky Bet League One outfit Barnsley in the Carabao Cup and a 3-0 success away at newly-promoted Southampton shows they've not come against top teams either.
A poor 1-1 draw with Twente kicked off their Europa League campaign on Wednesday night. So here we are, not even at the end of September and the questions surrounding Erik ten Hag's leadership remain prevalent.
Well it's Groundhog Day...again.
These sides played out an excellent 2-2 draw the last time they met and Ange Postecoglou's all-out attacking style should, in theory, led this into being another high-scorer given United's ability to break forward with pace.
Who wins it though? Who knows. English football's two-most unpredictable sides facing off does legitimately make it one where you could strongly for all three outcomes.
It's a game where I'm more than happy to steer clear of the outright market. Neither has shown enough to give full confidence in their chances.
The good news for the neutral is that the money is backing end-to-end action. The short prices available on the over 2.5 goals line indicates the sort of game we can expect - 4/9 the best odds available.
United's strikers are hardly firing though and Ten Hag has claimed that his side need to share the goals around more. It's particularly the case when the two on the books currently aren't exactly prolific scorers.
Set-pieces could be key here then, with the 33/1 on MATTHIJS DE LIGT TO SCORE FIRST worth an each-way play.
Tottenham's set-piece defending remains a problem under Postecoglou. I have a theory that high-pressing, attack-minded teams are rubbish in these scenarios but I have no stats to back this up. Can't really be bothered to research something so trivial up right this second too.
But last season saw them give up good quality chances to their opponents at set-pieces and corners. They sat sixth for goals conceded here but it should have been more.
And in De Ligt, United have a defender who has posted five shots across his two league starts so far - a goal came in the win at Southampton.
He brings such an aerial presence that is lacking when Harry Maguire isn't involved. The defender is also clearly the target on attacking corners. There should be a mismatch in this area.
Ajax scored the most set-piece goals in the Eredivisie in 2021/22, the same in 20/21, which suggests they're an important part of the game for Ten Hag when he has the right personnel.
Of course, Ajax were a dominant force in the Netherlands but United have progressively got better as Ten Hag's time at the club has progressed. They were 20th for set-piece goals in the Premier League in 22/23, moving up to 15th last season, while they've already netted a couple in the opening exchanges of the new campaign.
This looks a good opportunity for De Ligt to get his second goal in United colours.
The hosts are still dealing with a few injuries to their defensive line, particularly at left-back, where both Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw remain sidelined.
Central defenders Victor Lindelof and Leny Yoro are also out, meaning De Ligt should partner Lisandro Martinez once again.
For Tottenham, Postecoglou is still without forwards Richarlison and Wilson Odobert.
A number of changes are expected following Thursday's Europa League victory over Qarabag, although Brennan Johnson, Son Heung-min and Dominic Solanke are likely to keep their spots in the forward line.
Manchester United XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Mainoo, Eriksen; Diallo, Fernandes, Garnacho, Zirkzee.
Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Maddison; Johnson, Kulusevski, Son; Solanke.
Odds correct at 1020 BST (27/09/24)
