Manchester United vs Everton betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt James Tarkowski 1+ shot at 17/20 (Betvictor)
Despite taking the lead via a Marcus Rashford thunderbolt, Manchester United were second best in the derby.
After Manchester City's 3-1 win at the Etihad Erik ten Hag will have to dust off his depleted side ahead of the visit of Everton.
With the hosts without at least seven key players and Rashford and Jonny Evans also doubts, the price of a home win starts to make sense.
That said, Everton are out of sorts. They have not won a league game since mid-December with their only victory over that 14-game stint coming in the FA Cup.
Slack finishing is to blame and if the Toffees do not buck up their ideas in front of goal, they could end the weekend just two points above the dotted line.
Everton are not struggling to create chances, finishing them off is the issue.
The Toffees are underperforming their expected goals for (xGF) tally by 15.8 - by far the highest tally in the Premier League, with Chelsea the second-most wasteful on 10.2.
The frontmen are the main culprits. Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto are underperforming their xG by a combined total of over nine goals. Unsurprisingly, Everton have needed goals to come from elsewhere.
Abdoulaye Doucoure is their top scorer with six but defenders JAMES TARKOWSKI and Jarrad Branthwaite have chipped in with three between them and this should come as little surprise considering the Toffees' set piece threat.
Sean Dyche’s side top the charts for dead-ball xG (14.60), they average 4.7 shots per game and only Arsenal have scored more times this term from set-pieces this season.
Tarkowski averages 0.7 shots a game so the 17/20 about him to have 1+ SHOTS at Old Trafford appeals.
At the prices, Manchester United are a bet to win this clash regardless of their injury concerns. They have won both home league games against bottom-five sides. Casemiro has picked up four cards in 14 league games and tops his side's charts for tackles (2.4) and fouls (1.4).
The hosts will be without Lisandro Martinez, Anthony Martial, Mason Mount, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia through injuries. Rashford and Evans face late fitness tests having picked up knocks in the Manchester derby.
United will be boasted by the availability of Rasmus Hojlund and Harry Maguire, the pair are back available after missing the last two games.
As for the visitors, Arnaut Danjuma is ruled out and Idrissa Gueye faces a late fitness test. James Garner is expected to start in central midfield alongside Amadou Onana.
Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof; Casemiro, Mainoo; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund
Everton: Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Onana, McNeil; Doucoure; Beto
Odds correct 0900 GMT (08/03/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.