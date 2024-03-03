Sporting Life
Foden City

Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United: City come from behind to win derby

By Jake Osgathorpe
17:47 · SUN March 03, 2024

Manchester City had to come from behind to beat neighbours Manchester United on Sunday, but a 3-1 success extends their remarkable form and maintains their treble push.

City were dominant throughout the entire match, but it was United who took the lead through a wonder strike from Marcus Rashford after just eight minutes.

That was one of just three shots Erik ten Hag's side managed in the entire game, highlighting City's dominance, with the Red Devils limited to just 0.26 xG.

United frustrated their treble-chasing hosts throughout the first half, and were in fact leading at half-time despite one of the misses of the season from Erling Haaland. Yes, you read that correctly.

On the stroke of half-time, last season's Golden Boot winner and this season's current top scorer, squandered an open net from two yards out, blazing the ball over the bar from a chance with an 89% chance of being scored according to xG.

He wasn't left to rue that missed opportunity, but it was looking like being a vintage smash-and-grab for most of the contest, until Phil Foden scored his own wonder strike to level proceedings.

The Englishman was exceptional throughout the game, and he scored again in the 80th minute to give City a deserved lead after a swift move.

It did feel inevitable once Pep Guardiola's side were on level terms, with United offering absolutely nothing in attack.

City 3-1 United

In fact, United didn't register a shot between the 24th and 99th minute.

Haaland did eventually get his goal, Rodri capitalising on some sloppy play from Sofyan Amrabat before sliding him through, to put the icing on the cake.

City are now unbeaten in 19 games across all competitions, winning 17 of them, with this victory their 10th in their last 12 league games. The derby day win sees them keep pace with Liverpool at the top of the table, with the pair meeting next Sunday in what is set to be a huge game in the title race.

As for United, it's back-to-back league defeats, and while they remain sixth, they have fallen further behind in the race for the top four, now 11 points adrift.

