Manchester United sign Jonny Evans on deal until the end of the season

Manchester United have confirmed that Jonny Evans will remain at the club until the end of the season.
Evans has been a free agent since his Leicester contract expired and, having initially signed a short-term contract with United in pre-season, returns on a deal until June 2024.
“I am delighted to join Manchester United, a place which has always felt like home,” the centre-back, a three-time Premier League winner with the club, told their website.
“This club and the fans have shaped me as a player and as a person since I was 15 years old, and I am delighted to be back where it all began as part of this talented squad.
“I’ve really enjoyed working under the manager and his coaching staff since the start of pre-season, and I’m looking forward to helping this group achieve success together at this fantastic football club.”
Evans made 198 appearances for the Old Trafford club before leaving for West Brom in August 2015.
He played 13 times for the Foxes last season as injury disrupted large parts of his campaign. Leicester suffered relegation to the Sky Bet Championship.
