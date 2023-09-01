Manchester United sign Jonny Evans on deal until the end of the season

Evans has been a free agent since his Leicester contract expired and, having initially signed a short-term contract with United in pre-season, returns on a deal until June 2024.

“I am delighted to join Manchester United, a place which has always felt like home,” the centre-back, a three-time Premier League winner with the club, told their website.

“This club and the fans have shaped me as a player and as a person since I was 15 years old, and I am delighted to be back where it all began as part of this talented squad.