Manchester United sack Michael Carrick following poor start to Premier League season

Michael Carrick has been sacked by Manchester United with the club sat 18th in the Premier League table after ten games of the domestic season.

Carrick arrived on an interim basis in January and secured the job permanently in the summer after guiding the club to a Champions League finish. However, the 2026/27 season has delivered just three wins across all competitions, with only one of those in England's top-flight. That came against Ipswich at the end of August and five of their previous eight have finished as draws. That run of results saw them slide into the Premier League's relegation zone at the November international break stage of the campaign.

In a statement, the club said: "After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions. "Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend. Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club. "His leadership and achievements last season will always be fondly remembered." Former Chelsea and Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, who is currently the head coach of the USA national team, is widely expected to be appointed as his replacement.