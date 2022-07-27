Lisandro Martinez has become Erik ten Hag's third signing of the summer window after his move to Old Trafford was finalised.

The defender, who has followed Ten Hag from Dutch giants Ajax, has put pen to paper on a five-year-deal, with the option of a one-year extension. The Argentina international is a centre-back by trade but is also able to deputise at left-back and defensive midfield if necessary. Last season, he scored once and assisted three goals in the Eredivisie as Ajax clinched another domestic title under Ten Hag's guidance.

Now at Manchester United, Martinez is expected to give tough competition to the likes of Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane, all three of whom will compete for a starting spot alongside club captain Harry Maguire. Speaking to the club website, he said: "It's an honour to join this great football club. I’ve worked so hard to get to this moment and, now that I’m here, I’m going to push myself even further. "I’ve been lucky enough to be part of successful teams in my career and that’s what I want to continue at Manchester United. There will be a lot of work to get to that moment, but I firmly believe that, under this manager and coaches, and together with my new team-mates, we can do it.

