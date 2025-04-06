Manchester United 0-0 Manchester City: Derby day fails to deliver

Manchester United couldn't complete a seasonal double over rivals Manchester City as the pair played out a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

With United lingering in the bottom-half of the Premier League table and City failing to mount a serious defence of their title, bragging rights were the main item on the agenda in the Old Trafford meeting. But City are still in the battle for a Champions League spot and they couldn't capitalise on Chelsea also dropping points in an earlier kick-off against Brentford. It was a game which played out with neither side creating clear cut chances to win, although United will perhaps feel the more disappointed of the pair at settling for a point.

Alejandro Garnacho and Matheus Nunes fight for the ball

Garnacho nearly had the breakthrough minutes later. He connected with Diogo Dalot's lofted cross into the area but the forward couldn't get clean contact on an otherwise free header towards goal. The better of the chances were falling United's way. Patrick Dorgu was found completely unmarked yet his first touch was heavy and allowed the City defence to clear with 23 minutes on the clock. The hosts were pushing and exploiting gaps in the opposition half. Dorgu again had an opportunity to strike, this time hitting high over the crossbar, before Manuel Ugarte slipped when firing Fernandes' cross goalwards. The first-half concluded with both sides displaying a lack of quality in the final third. Eight shots were split equally but none truly tested either goalkeeper.

"This is a friendly derby..."



Roy Keane gives a blunt verdict on the first-half showing in the Manchester derby 😮 pic.twitter.com/nxc0wdQvD2 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 6, 2025

The second-half continued in similar fashion to the first but City had established more of a presence in the contest. That, though, failed to convert into clear-cut chances. That was until Omar Marmoush's free-kick was punched away by the diving Onana as the game passed the hour mark. The pace of substitute Jérémy Doku began proving problematic for the United defence. He gave City more directness going forward, and both Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui were forced into fouls to halt his progression. The game began to tilt in City's favour. Marmoush's fierce, driven half volley was dealt with by Onana as the visitors pushed for the lead. But Ugarte's strike of his own going narrowly wide reminded them that United were still in the contest.

What a hit from Omar Marmoush! 💥 pic.twitter.com/x6IyCQ2qf7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 6, 2025

Ruben Amorim looked to his bench and he was almost rewarded in the final 15 minutes of normal time. Joshua Zirkzee's strike forced Ederson into parrying the ball away and Mason Mount couldn't convert the follow-up. The game petered out with neither doing enough to warrant victory. A point the fair outcome in a largely uneventful afternoon. United's attention now turns to Thursday's Europa League contest with Lyon, while City host Crystal Palace in Premier League action next weekend.