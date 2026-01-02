Manchester City vs Chelsea predictions, tips, best bets and Super Sunday preview

Less than six months ago Enzo Maresca was basking in the glow of Chelsea's victory at the Club World Cup, which followed Conference League success and a top-five finish that secured Champions League qualification. Less than six weeks ago he led the club to a statement 3-0 win over Barcelona.

On New Year's Day he left Stamford Bridge, in part due to his apparent keenness to succeed Pep Guardiola as Manchester City boss; one win in seven Premier League matches and publicly criticising those above didn't help either.

Chelsea have never had a reputation for showing long-term support to head coaches, and since their Russian oligarch owner was usurped by a collection of equally egoistic billionaire hedgefund managers, it appears that trend has continued.

Anyway, good luck to Calum McFarlane.

While Chelsea seemingly iron out the details of taking Liam Rosenior from sister club Strasbourg, their academy coach has been handed the unenviable task of facing the greatest coach of all time in his first senior game on the touchline.