Manchester City vs Chelsea predictions, tips, best bets and Super Sunday preview

Football betting tips: Premier League
2pts Manchester City to win to nil at 5/2 (BetVictor, William Hill)
Kick-off: 16:30 GMT, Sunday
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Live odds, form and stats
The schedule occasionally throws up wonderfully timed fixtures.
Less than six months ago Enzo Maresca was basking in the glow of Chelsea's victory at the Club World Cup, which followed Conference League success and a top-five finish that secured Champions League qualification. Less than six weeks ago he led the club to a statement 3-0 win over Barcelona.
On New Year's Day he left Stamford Bridge, in part due to his apparent keenness to succeed Pep Guardiola as Manchester City boss; one win in seven Premier League matches and publicly criticising those above didn't help either.
Chelsea have never had a reputation for showing long-term support to head coaches, and since their Russian oligarch owner was usurped by a collection of equally egoistic billionaire hedgefund managers, it appears that trend has continued.
Anyway, good luck to Calum McFarlane.
While Chelsea seemingly iron out the details of taking Liam Rosenior from sister club Strasbourg, their academy coach has been handed the unenviable task of facing the greatest coach of all time in his first senior game on the touchline.
Moreover, Guardiola has reshaped this City squad much more quickly than many anticipated would be possible, with a dogged - and very fortunate - defensive display from Sunderland (xG: SUN 0.88-2.24 MCI) on New Year's Day ending an eight-match winning streak.
MANCHESTER CITY have still won 15 of their last 19 matches and faced with an opponent in utter chaos we simply must find a way to back them.
It was (rightly) Regis Le Bris' team who received all of the praise for earning a goalless draw at the Stadium of Light, but what appears to have gone unnoticed is City's own improvement defensively.
Omari Hutchinson's strike for Nottingham Forest last weekend is the only goal they have conceded in their past six league fixtures, which makes the 5/2 about WIN TO NIL very backable.
Score prediction: Man City 2-0 Chelsea
Odds correct at 13:20 GMT (2/1/26)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.