George Gamble picks out his best bets as the FA Cup fourth round begins with Manchester City taking on Arsenal.

Football betting tips: FA Cup 2pts Both teams to score at 7/10 (William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Arsenal have looked relentless and showed the mark of champions by holding off a Manchester United comeback and netting a late winner last time out. They’ll hope to continue that by achieving a potentially huge psychological and literal victory over the blue side of Manchester this time around.

They won’t come much bigger this season as the top two in the Premier League meet. It could give us a glimpse as to what we’re going to see when they do meet in the league and it should be a fascinating tactical battle between Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta. Combined, these two are scoring an average of 5.1 goals per game which highlights just how ruthless they are in an offensive capacity. But what makes this clash even more enticing is that they have both played the best brand of football, trying to be patient, move their opposition around to create openings and dictate the flow of the game. Despite the offensive danger that both possess, the duo are also in the top three for clean sheets kept in the league and it will be interesting to see how each respective backline manages.

Regardless of that, both goalkeepers can expect to be called upon to make some big saves - Arsenal and City combined have scored 98 goals already. Football is largely about momentum and it’s Arsenal that have it right now after going unbeaten in ten of their last 11 competitive outings across all competitions. That’s been helped by the fact that the Gunners have slotted in every single away Premier League outing so far and, with City always offering the odd chance at goal, you’d be brave to back against the visitors hitting the back of the net here. On home soil though, City are prolific - star man Erling Haaland netted yet another hat-trick in front of their own supporters last time out - and they will likely have to find a way through here. The Citizens have netted in all 11 of their home league games and when these two meet at the Etihad, the chances of both sides contributing to the score count looks a likely outcome, even at 7/10. CLICK HERE to back BTTS with Sky Bet

Manchester City v Arsenal best bets and score prediction Score prediction: Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal (Sky Bet odds: 13/2) Odds correct at 0950 GMT (25/01/23)