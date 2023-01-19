Manchester City host Wolves as they look to pile the pressure on Arsenal at the top of the table. Liam Kelly has a best bet for the game.

Pep Guardiola's made his message clear following Manchester City's 4-2 win over Tottenham — he expects more from his squad. City avoided a calamitous loss when it comes to their title chances on Thursday, hitting back from a two-goal deficit with a dazzling second half display that blew Spurs away (xG: MCI 2.66 - 0.86 TOT). Pep seemingly wants the result, or at least the way it was achieved, to be the spark that starts an excellent run of form. If that rings true, which is certainly well within the realms of possibility for a club with such talent and depth, Wolves should be fairly worried as they head to the Etihad.

Kick-off time: 14:00 GMT, Sunday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Manchester City 1/6 | Draw 13/2 | Wolves 14/1

Julen Lopetegui has managed to lift Wolves outside of the relegation zone for now, but they won't be expected to cause City many problems in this one. Creating chances and scoring goals remains an issue for the Old Gold, but it is at the other end where I expect Wolves to struggle on Sunday. Indeed, OVER 2.5 MANCHESTER CITY GOALS is the selection at a general 17/20. Seven of City's 10 league matches at home this season have seen them breach the 2.5 line, scoring a total of 35 goals from 24.2 expected goals (xG) as hosts.

You would think Guardiola's post-match interview would resonate just as much with his team than it did the watching public, too. Wolves could be on the end of a walloping if the Spurs win elicits any type of improvement from City. It's not like the team sitting second in the table were that bad to begin with.

Manchester City v Wolves best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Over 2.5 Manchester City goals at 17/20 (General) Score prediction: Manchester City 4-1 Wolves (Sky Bet odds: 14/1) Odds correct at 1430 GMT (20/01/23)