Manchester City survive shock to keep their Champions League campaign alive

The 2023 winners had been in danger of missing out on the knockout stages for the first time since 2012-13 after falling behind to a Raphael Onyedika strike in their must-win clash at the Etihad Stadium.

They hit back after the break through Mateo Kovavic before an own goal from Joel Ordonez and further strike from impressive substitute Savinho carried them to a 3-1 win.

That prompted sighs of relief from all round the ground as City lifted themselves to 22nd position in the league phase.

It was not convincing but, amid a disappointing campaign, the final result was all that mattered.

Their Belgian opponents at least had the consolation of knowing they would also go through.

City’s night had started badly when a merchandise kiosk outside the stadium caught fire and it took a stirring second-half revival to ensure their European hopes also did not go up in smoke.

A dismal 4-1 defeat at Sporting Lisbon followed by a calamitous 3-3 draw with Feyenoord and further losses to Juventus and Paris St Germain had left City’s campaign hanging by a thread.

They began the night 25th in the league phase standings and knowing only a victory could prolong their presence in the competition.

Guardiola’s side controlled a lot of play but the City boss cut an agitated figure as Brugge’s well-organised rearguard repelled their threat and launched some dangerous counter-attacks.

The visitors almost found a way through after three minutes when Christos Tzolis broke clear but Chemsdine Talbi’s shot was blocked by Josko Gvardiol.

City had openings with Phil Foden shooting wide and Ilkay Gundogan having an effort disallowed for offside. Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne also missed the target but City could not sustain the pressure.

They had another warning when a ferocious Tzolis shot struck Manuel Akanji and were breached on the stroke of half-time.

Ferran Jutgla skilfully beat Matheus Nunes on the left and whipped a low ball across the edge of the box. The ball bobbled off Akanji and bounced invitingly for Onyedika to sweep home.

City were jolted into action and upped the tempo after the break.

John Stones, making his first start for over a month, should have equalised when he planted a header wide from a De Bruyne cross.

With the momentum having clearly shifted, Kovacic was allowed to charge through the defence to bury a shot into the bottom corner from distance.

Knowing they needed another, City continued to pour forward and De Bruyne went close but the approach did leave them vulnerable at the back.

Tzolis almost put Brugge back ahead with a low shot that beat Ederson but rolled wide.

City snatched the lead just after the hour as Gvardiol found space inside the box and his pass was diverted into his own net by Ordonez.

That put the onus on Brugge to respond, knowing if results elsewhere went against them they could still go out.

It made for an entertaining contest but City made the better chances with Kovacic shooting over, Erling Haaland thwarted by Simon Mignolet and Savinho having an attempt cleared off the line.

The Brazilian was not to be denied for long, however, as he brought down a crossfield pass from Stones in the area and calmly slipped the ball under former Liverpool keeper Mignolet.

It proved the final significant act as it became clear both sides would progress.