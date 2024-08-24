Manchester City 4-1 Ipswich: Erling Haaland hits hat-trick in comeback win

Imperious Erling Haaland struck a hat-trick in Manchester City’s 4-1 comeback win against promoted Ipswich as fan favourite Ilkay Gundogan enjoyed a victorious return.

Few expected anything other than a comprehensive win for Pep Guardiola’s Premier League juggernauts, but Sammie Szmodics sent the away fans wild on their first ever trip to the Etihad Stadium. But Ipswich’s first top-flight goal in 8,158 days merely lit a fire under the reigning champions, with Haaland scoring goals either side of a Kevin De Bruyne strike.

Did anyone triple captain Erling Haaland on #FPL?



We've only played 20 minutes... 🫣 pic.twitter.com/DvXdy14Ttz — Sporting Life FC (@SportingLifeFC) August 24, 2024

City’s three goals came by the 16th minute – and within 193 seconds of each other – as ex-City goalkeeper Aro Muric made two costly errors after conceding from the penalty spot on his Town debut. The Norway international went on to complete his 10th hat-trick in sky blue late in a second half that saw Gundogan receive a hero’s welcome. The treble-winning captain completed his return to the club on Friday following a year at Barcelona and was given a fantastic reception before and after coming on for his second debut. It was a fine end to a day that began with a gut punch for City, who emerged past their Premier League, Club World Cup and Community Shield trophies as they celebrated a fourth straight league crown.