Pep Guardiola's side moved up to second with the victory, within three points of leaders Chelsea.

City gave a first Premier League start to Cole Palmer, but it was one of their stalwarts Raheem Sterling who opened the scoring.

Joao Cancelo got the sublime outside-of-the-boot assist for the Englishman, and that got the ball rolling for City.

If Cancelo's assist was good, City's second goal from the boot of Rodri was even better.

The Spaniard thumped the ball into the top corner from 25 yards, with Jordan Pickford having no chance in the Everton net.