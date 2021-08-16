Sporting Life
Bernardo Silva scored City's third in an easy home win
Bernardo Silva scored City's third in an easy home win

Manchester City 3-0 Everton: City cruise to victory at Etihad

By Sporting Life
16:27 · SUN November 21, 2021

Manchester City had a comfortable Sunday afternoon against Everton, running out 3-0 winners at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola's side moved up to second with the victory, within three points of leaders Chelsea.

City gave a first Premier League start to Cole Palmer, but it was one of their stalwarts Raheem Sterling who opened the scoring.

Joao Cancelo got the sublime outside-of-the-boot assist for the Englishman, and that got the ball rolling for City.

If Cancelo's assist was good, City's second goal from the boot of Rodri was even better.

The Spaniard thumped the ball into the top corner from 25 yards, with Jordan Pickford having no chance in the Everton net.

Rafa Benitez's side struggled to get a foothold in the game throughout, and Bernardo Silva made it three from close range to cap an easy win for the hosts.

It was the perfect performance from City, who bossed the xG battle at both ends of the pitch, racking up 2.37 to Everton's 0.34, with their defence again looking very solid.

They move onto a hosting of PSG in the Champions League on Wednesday, while Everton, who are still missing key players, drop into the bottom half of the table ahead of a trip to Brentford next week.

While it was a good game for Pep, it was also a good game for Sporting Life followers, as Jake Osgathorpe's 2pt selection of a City win and Under 3.5 Goals landed at an odds against price for a nice profit.

