Man Utd vs Tottenham predictions, tips, best bets and Premier League preview

Is Michael Carrick the messiah or just a very naughty boy? All that's for certain is the former Manchester United and England midfielder could not wished for a better start to his reign as interim manager. Beating Manchester City and winning at Arsenal was remarkable enough, but perhaps most impressive was his team seeming to grasp a draw from the jaws of victory by conceding in the 85th and 91st minutes at home to Fulham, only to hit straight back and snatch all three points at the death. United's attacking players have been transformed, almost as if they weren't suited to 3-4-3... Last weekend's match-winner Benjamin Sesko scored one goal in 16 matches under Ruben Amorim. He has four in 205 minutes since. From three goals and an assist in 18 games for Amorim, Matheus Cunha has scored two and assisted one in only 115 minutes for Carrick.

But of everyone it's Bruno Fernandes who has gone up another level in his more natural attacking midfield role, providing an assist in all five post-Amorim fixtures (six in total). He had seven in the 18 matches prior. Had Jake not put him up for 1+ assists at 3/1 in his column, then that would be in my staking plan too. It's a cracking bet. Elsewhere then. There is no way I would go anywhere near backing Tottenham at Old Trafford given how poor they've been all season under Thomas Frank. Over the past fortnight, though, they have finally given Spurs fans something to be hopeful about in attacking sense, and against a United team who have kept only two clean sheets in 17 fixtures Frank's team ought to at least find the net. Only five Premier League teams have conceded more than United's 36 goals this season, with four of those clubs currently in the bottom five.

There is one reason why Spurs are now more threatening: DOMINIC SOLANKE. The England striker scored a goal of the season contender last weekend with a scorpion kick against Manchester City, one of four goals in four matche since returning from a long injury lay-off.

