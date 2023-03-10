Manchester United welcome Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday. James Cantrill previews the game picking out two best bets.

Football betting tips: Premier League 2pts Manchester United -1 Handicap at 1/1 (Betfair Sportsbook) 0.5pts Fred anytime goalscorer at 7/1 (Unibet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The thumping at Anfield was down to a concoction of things. Liverpool’s front three finding their rhythm, and Jurgen Klopp tweaking his system to expose United’s man-to-man approach. It is fair to say the Saints will not be able to pose the same sort of threat to Sunday’s hosts though which is why backing MANCHESTER UNITED to overcome a -1 HANDICAP appeals here. CLICK HERE to back Man Utd -1 handicap with Sky Bet The Red Devils have played 25 games at Old Trafford in all competitions this season, dropping points in four games. 60% of their victors have been by a two or more goal margin. The Saints, on the other hand, have only won six games and they have lost two thirds of their matches on the road, with this bet clicking in their trips to Tottenham, the Etihad, Liverpool and Brentford.

At 7/1, FRED’s price to SCORE ANYTIME looks worth a punt. CLICK HERE to back Fred to score anytime with Sky Bet The Brazilian is thriving alongside compatriot Casemiro in the Red Devil’s engine room and chipping in with some offensive output. This campaign, he is averaging 1.1 shots per 90, registering three assists and has scored six goals in all competitions. In his last eight league appearances, he has had eight efforts which highlight the advanced positions he is finding himself in. Over the past two top flight seasons, he boasts a goals per 90 average of 0.19, making Unibet’s price definite value and that is without factoring in the opposition. Fred relishes the games against poorer opponents four of his six goals coming against bottom half Premier League sides, or lower league teams.

Manchester United v Southampton best bets and score prediction 2pts Manchester United -1 Handicap at 1/1 (Betfair Sportsbook)

0.5pts Fred anytime goalscorer at 7/1 (Unibet) Score prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Southampton (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) Odds correct at 1400 GMT (10/03/23)

