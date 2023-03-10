Sporting Life
Man Utd

Man Utd v Southampton tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
14:43 · FRI March 10, 2023

Manchester United welcome Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday. James Cantrill previews the game picking out two best bets.

Football betting tips: Premier League

2pts Manchester United -1 Handicap at 1/1 (Betfair Sportsbook)

0.5pts Fred anytime goalscorer at 7/1 (Unibet)

Manchester United responded to the 7-0 drubbing at Anfield last week in the best way possible.

Erik ten Hag’s side beat Real Sociedad 4-1 in the Europa League on Thursday, putting one foot into the quarter finals of Europe’s peripheral competition.

It is back to domestic duty on Sunday as the Red Devils welcome relegation stricken Southampton.

The Saints have won two of their last three games, a 1-0 defeat at Elland Road sandwich in between victories at Stamford Bridge and against Leicester by the same score line. The most recent of which hoisted them off the foot of the table for the first time since Christmas.

Victory at Old Trafford is a much harder feat though, epitomised by the visitors price of 17/2.

Kick-off time: 14:00 GMT, Sunday

Man Utd 3/10 | Draw 17/4 | Southampton 17/2

The remarkable numbers behind Salah’s Premier League record

The thumping at Anfield was down to a concoction of things. Liverpool’s front three finding their rhythm, and Jurgen Klopp tweaking his system to expose United’s man-to-man approach.

It is fair to say the Saints will not be able to pose the same sort of threat to Sunday’s hosts though which is why backing MANCHESTER UNITED to overcome a -1 HANDICAP appeals here.

The Red Devils have played 25 games at Old Trafford in all competitions this season, dropping points in four games.

60% of their victors have been by a two or more goal margin.

The Saints, on the other hand, have only won six games and they have lost two thirds of their matches on the road, with this bet clicking in their trips to Tottenham, the Etihad, Liverpool and Brentford.

Man Utd

At 7/1, FRED’s price to SCORE ANYTIME looks worth a punt.

The Brazilian is thriving alongside compatriot Casemiro in the Red Devil’s engine room and chipping in with some offensive output.

This campaign, he is averaging 1.1 shots per 90, registering three assists and has scored six goals in all competitions.

In his last eight league appearances, he has had eight efforts which highlight the advanced positions he is finding himself in.

Over the past two top flight seasons, he boasts a goals per 90 average of 0.19, making Unibet’s price definite value and that is without factoring in the opposition.

Fred relishes the games against poorer opponents four of his six goals coming against bottom half Premier League sides, or lower league teams.

Manchester United v Southampton best bets and score prediction

  • 2pts Manchester United -1 Handicap at 1/1 (Betfair Sportsbook)
  • 0.5pts Fred anytime goalscorer at 7/1 (Unibet)

Score prediction: Manchester United 3-0 Southampton (Sky Bet odds: 15/2)

Odds correct at 1400 GMT (10/03/23)

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui
ALSO READ: Our preview for Newcastle's clash with Wolves at St James' Park

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS