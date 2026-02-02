Man City vs Newcastle tips, predictions, best bets and Carabao Cup semi-final preview

Football betting tips: Carabao Cup 2pts Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score at 10/11 (Sky Bet, Coral, Ladbrokes) *Bet settled with in 90mins Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Wednesday, 20:00 GMT TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats Agg: 2-0

Newcastle’s only option on Wednesday is to go for it. Eddie Howe’s side are two goals down at the half way stage of their Carabao Cup semi-final with Manchester City. Second half goals from Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki in the first leg at St James’ Park put Pep Guardiola’s men in the driving seat and now they are as short as 1/80 to reach the final. The two goal deficit is only part of the reason the Magpies are such a big price, their away form, the potential absence of their best player and record at the Etihad must also be factors.

On the road, Newcastle have only won three of 16 games this term and those victories came against Union Saint Gilloise in the Champions League, Everton and Burnley. Howe’s side were unlucky to draw 1-1 at PSG recently, they did enough to win that European clash, but on the whole away results and performances have been poor this campaign. Newcastle have fallen short against the biggest and best sides domestically as well, home and away. Against the top eight in the Premier League, their only win came at home against City back in November. They’ve drawn two and lost the other seven games with an aggregate score of 19-9 across those 10 fixtures. It doesn’t make for good reading, nor does the fitness of Bruno Guimaraes. He missed the 4-1 defeat at Anfield with an ankle issue and is a doubt for this clash. The Brazilian tops most of his sides offensive and defensive metrics and since he signed in 2022, Newcastle have not won a Premier League games he has missed. This is a cup game but you get the gist, the Magpies will be giving him every opportunity to play on Wednesday.

Now Newcastle's recent record at the Etihad. They haven’t scored in their last seven trips and they have not won there in 11, scoring three and 37 conceding since their last win there in 2014. I wouldn’t be backing them at 16/5 to win in 90 minutes but at some point on Wednesday, they will have to go for broke which opens up the potential for goals. At 10/11 with Coral, Ladbrokes and Sky Bet, OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals as long as you overlook Newcastle's recent offensive struggles at the Etihad. Since New Year’s Day, City have scored 21 goals in nine games and conceded in two thirds of those fixtures.