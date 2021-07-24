James Maddison transfer news next club odds: heavy odds-on to sign for Arsenal

Leicester's attacking midfielder James Maddison has been backed into 2/5 to leave the King Power this summer and join Arsenal.

There has been months of speculation about James Maddison's future, and it appears Arsenal are in the driving seat to sign the England international according to odds. Maddison battled with injuries for much of last season, but still contributed eight goals and five assists to a Leicester team who finished the season in fifth position.

James Maddison next club odds (via Sky Bet) 2/5 - Arsenal

16/1 - Chelsea

20/1 - Man City, Man Utd

25/1 - Tottenham Odds correct as of 15:15 (24/07/21)

Arsenal have just signed Emile Smith Rowe to a long term deal, and a 24-year-old Maddison fits the younger direction in which the Gunners are heading. There is current gap to be filled in the number 10 position at the Emirates after Martin Ødegaard wasn't re-signed following his loan spell, and Maddison certainly has the talent to do so. His expected goals (xG) figures last season were very similar to his previous campaign, averaging 0.39 expected goal involvements (xGI) per 95 minutes. He averaged 0.42 in 19/20 and 0.54 in 18/19. CLICK TO VIEW James Maddison's player profile on Infogol

Expected Goal Involvement (xGI) = Expected Goals (xG) + Expected Assists (xA)

Arsenal may already have their future number 10 under their nose though, with Joe Willock showing what he was capable of last season while on-loan at Newcastle. He is a different type of player to Maddison though, with Willock a midfielder who sniffs out goals, shown by his xG/95 average of 0.36. Willock didn't create a lot for his teammates though, an area where Maddison excels. CLICK TO VIEW Joe Willock's player profile on Infogol The betting market does seem to think Maddison will be joining Arsenal before the window closes though, with the 2/5 meaning an implied probability of 71%.