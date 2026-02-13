Macclesfield vs Brentford predictions, tips, best bets and FA Cup preview

Football betting tips: FA Cup 2pts Reiss Nelson 2+ shots on target at 10/11 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 1pt Nathan Collins to score anytime at 8/1 (Betway) 1pt Ethan Pinnock to score anytime at 8/1 (Betway) ***All bets in 90 minutes Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Macclesfield provided the greatest shock in FA Cup history when the sixth-tier club dumped holders Crystal Palace out at the third-round stage little over a month ago. It was quite the surreal afternoon, not merely because a team from the National North simply should not beat one from the Premier League, but because they did so in remarkably straightforward fashion; the eventual 2-1 scoreline belied the home side's dominance.

Famous last words and all that but there will surely be no repeat at Moss Rose on Monday night. Palace arrived in Cheshire in the midst of an injury, fixture and form crisis. Brentford do so while enjoying the greatest season in their history, sitting seventh in the top flight and fresh from a rip-roaring draw at home to leaders Arsenal. A feature of that performance, and the cornerstone of their success under former set-piece coach Keith Andrews, was the barrage of free-kicks, corners and long throws they peppered the Gunners with throughout. Speaking directly after the match Andrews said that like the Carabao Cup - which they reached the quarter-finals of before losing at Manchester City - they will be targeting a deep run in this competition; music to the ears of this writer having advised them each-way at 40/1 before the third round. The Irishman also said he would "use the squad" in the same way he has done for other cup fixtures.

In the previous round - a 2-0 win at Sky Bet Championship crisis club Sheffield Wednesday - he changed three of his back four and both central midfielders, making it highly likely NATHAN COLLINS will return to the XI on Monday. The Bees captain has been on the bench for the last three matches, with Kristoffer Ajer and Sepp van den Berg preferred. He is the only Brentford centre-back to find the net this season, scoring twice, so backing him TO SCORE ANYTIME at 8/1 against a non-league team is advised. ETHAN PINNOCK should line up alongside him. After six consistent seasons in west London - during which he has scored 12 goals - the 32-year-old has found minutes hard to come by since Thomas Frank left the club, playing just six times this season. Also 8/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME it's worth covering him too. Pinnock will be up for the challenge not only because he gets so few opportunities, but because he knows what Brentford are walking into having grafted his way up the pyramid during more than 200 non-league appearances for Dulwich Hamlet and Forest Green.