Tottenham's Pape Matar Sarr

Luton vs Tottenham tips betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Liam Kelly
16:40 · FRI October 06, 2023

Football betting tips: Premier League

1pt Pape Matar Sarr over 1.5 shots at evens (888sport)

1pt Pape Matar Sarr over 0.5 shots on target at 13/10 (Unibet)

Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 21/4 | Draw 19/5 | Away 4/9

Luton's joy garnered from winning a Premier League game, beating Everton 2-1 last weekend, was short-lived.

The Hatters were swiftly brought back down to earth on Tuesday night as Burnley defeated them 2-1 at Kenilworth Road, another example that Saturday's hosts are simply not at the level required to survive in the top tier.

Starting a match at odds of around 6/1 at home to Tottenham is yet more evidence to that effect, a sign of both Luton's current level and Spurs' excellent start to the campaign.

Ange Postecoglou leads his side out after an unbeaten start to the season, winning five of seven league games and sitting just one point off the top spot.

Still, the 4/9 for Spurs to win is too short for my liking, but there are a couple of player props that make appeal.

What are the best bets?

PAPE MATAR SARR has been a relative revelation since bursting into the Tottenham side early in the campaign, an excellent partner to Yves Bissouma in midfield in offering a little more attacking threat.

Pape Matar Sarr heatmap | Premier League 2023/24

Sarr's position in Postecoglou's setup has seen him pop up in promising places this term. Indeed, only 16 players in the Premier League have registered more shots than the 21-year-old.

In just 5.2 90s played (minutes played divided by 90), Sarr has attempted 17 shots, making the evens available for him to have OVER 1.5 SHOTS against Luton of interest.

Luton's have allowed an average of 15.2 shots per game to opponents this season, and the amount of possession that Tottenham should have can lead to plenty of attacks for the visitors.

Additionally, Sarr to have OVER 0.5 SHOTS ON TARGET can be added to the staking plan.

Of the 17 shots Sarr has attempted this season, eight have hit the target, so when he does get into good positions, he can make the goalkeeper work.

BuildABet @ 30/1

  • Reece Burke to be carded
  • Pape Matar Sarr to score or assist
  • 6+ Tottenham corners

Tottenham should dominate play and Pape Matar Sarr can contribute a goal with that in mind, often keen to get forward from his midfield position.

Reece Burke might fill in for Amari'i Bell at centre-back and could find things difficult against an active Spurs attack. He looks a good candidate to get a card.

Team news

Luton's Amari'i Bell
Luton's Amari'i Bell

As mentioned, Reece Burke could replace Amari'i Bell, who was injured in Luton's midweek defeat to Burnley, at centre-back. Albert Sambi Lokonga, Gabriel Osho, Dan Potts and Jordan Clark all remain out for the hosts.

Spurs are missing some attacking players for this visit, with Manor Solomon joining Ivan Perisic as a long-term absentee. Brennan Johnson is still a doubt, too.

Ange Postecoglou should have the same line-up that started last week, with Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil on the sidelines.

Predicted line-ups

Luton: Kaminski, Kaboré, Mengi, Lockyer, Burke, Doughty; Nakamba, Mpanzu; Ogbene, Brown, Morris.

Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison; Richarlison, Kulusevski, Son.

Match facts

  • This is the first meeting between Luton and Tottenham in any competition since a goalless draw in a top- flight game at Kenilworth Road in March 1992.
  • Tottenham have won 12 of their last 14 Premier League games against promoted sides (D1 L1), already beating Burnley and Sheffield United this season. They've not lost to a side in their debut season in the competition since 2010-11 (1-3 against Blackpool).
  • Luton have won just one of their last 10 home league games against London sides (D5 L4), beating QPR 3- 1 in October last season.
  • Spurs are unbeaten in eight Premier League games (W6 D2), with no side currently on a longer run without defeat than Spurs.
  • Ange Postecoglou's side have had more shots than any other Premier League side this season (138), with their average of 19.7 shots per game their highest on record in a single campaign (since 1997-98). They've had at least 20 efforts in three of their last four league games, as many times as they had done in their previous 28.
  • Tottenham have scored at least twice in all seven of their Premier League games under Ange Postecoglou – no manager has ever seen his team score 2+ goals in his first eight games in charge in the competition before.
  • Son Heung-min has scored six goals in his last four Premier League games for Spurs, as many as he had in his previous 23 combined. He's also been involved in 31 goals in his last 32 appearances against promoted sides (21 goals, 10 assists), netting a hat-trick at Burnley earlier this season.

Odds correct 1300 BST (06/10/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

