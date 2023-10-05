Luton vs Tottenham tips betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Luton's joy garnered from winning a Premier League game, beating Everton 2-1 last weekend, was short-lived. The Hatters were swiftly brought back down to earth on Tuesday night as Burnley defeated them 2-1 at Kenilworth Road, another example that Saturday's hosts are simply not at the level required to survive in the top tier. Starting a match at odds of around 6/1 at home to Tottenham is yet more evidence to that effect, a sign of both Luton's current level and Spurs' excellent start to the campaign. Ange Postecoglou leads his side out after an unbeaten start to the season, winning five of seven league games and sitting just one point off the top spot. Are Ange's Spurs overpraised? Still, the 4/9 for Spurs to win is too short for my liking, but there are a couple of player props that make appeal.

What are the best bets? PAPE MATAR SARR has been a relative revelation since bursting into the Tottenham side early in the campaign, an excellent partner to Yves Bissouma in midfield in offering a little more attacking threat.

Sarr's position in Postecoglou's setup has seen him pop up in promising places this term. Indeed, only 16 players in the Premier League have registered more shots than the 21-year-old. In just 5.2 90s played (minutes played divided by 90), Sarr has attempted 17 shots, making the evens available for him to have OVER 1.5 SHOTS against Luton of interest. CLICK HERE to back Pape Matar Sarr over 1.5 shots with Sky Bet Luton's have allowed an average of 15.2 shots per game to opponents this season, and the amount of possession that Tottenham should have can lead to plenty of attacks for the visitors. Additionally, Sarr to have OVER 0.5 SHOTS ON TARGET can be added to the staking plan. CLICK HERE to back Pape Matar Sarr over 0.5 shots on target with Sky Bet Of the 17 shots Sarr has attempted this season, eight have hit the target, so when he does get into good positions, he can make the goalkeeper work.

BuildABet @ 30/1 Reece Burke to be carded

Pape Matar Sarr to score or assist

6+ Tottenham corners CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Tottenham should dominate play and Pape Matar Sarr can contribute a goal with that in mind, often keen to get forward from his midfield position. Reece Burke might fill in for Amari'i Bell at centre-back and could find things difficult against an active Spurs attack. He looks a good candidate to get a card.

Team news

Luton's Amari'i Bell

As mentioned, Reece Burke could replace Amari'i Bell, who was injured in Luton's midweek defeat to Burnley, at centre-back. Albert Sambi Lokonga, Gabriel Osho, Dan Potts and Jordan Clark all remain out for the hosts. Spurs are missing some attacking players for this visit, with Manor Solomon joining Ivan Perisic as a long-term absentee. Brennan Johnson is still a doubt, too. Ange Postecoglou should have the same line-up that started last week, with Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil on the sidelines.

Predicted line-ups Luton: Kaminski, Kaboré, Mengi, Lockyer, Burke, Doughty; Nakamba, Mpanzu; Ogbene, Brown, Morris. Tottenham: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison; Richarlison, Kulusevski, Son.