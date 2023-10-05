Fans and neutrals are likely getting carried away by Spurs.

It’s ironic that Ange Postecoglou, whose tactical dogmatism many feared might not translate to elite football, should enjoy an explosive start as Tottenham Hotspur manager built upon momentum, confidence and good vibes. The tactical side has drawn significant attention and understandably so and yet the real reason for Spurs’ unbeaten start is the team’s raw, wild ambition to play and keep playing, slingshot as they have been from the aching melancholy of the Conte-Mourinho years. It turns out being remorselessly ground down by self-hating football was the perfect preparation for Ange-ball.

Results opposite of patterns

Spurs celebrate their late winner over Liverpool

There was something in the air on Saturday evening that told you Spurs would score and it was typical of the charisma-fuelled, hopelessly-romantic early days of Postecoglou that when Tottenham looked out of ideas the other team scored for them. Joel Matip’s own goal was surreal yet in keeping with the mood music at Spurs, a perfect sequel to the comeback against Sheffield United a fortnight earlier. Tactics and psychology are inextricably entangled, of course, and Postecoglou’s adventurous attacking football is the stimulation for a never-say-die attitude and Tottenham’s endless enthusiasm. Nevertheless, the strategic side is playing second fiddle at the moment and we are in danger of over-praising Tottenham by retrofitting a narrative onto results that don’t always reflect the pattern of the contests. For a stark example of this we can compare Tottenham’s start to their mirror, Chelsea, enduring a catastrophic beginning under Mauricio Pochettino much to the delight of the Spurs supporters. Chelsea have a higher xGF than Spurs, a lower xGA, and, according to Understat's calculations, ‘should’ be above them in the league, with 13.19 xPts to Tottenham’s 12.72.

Things falling perfectly into place

Expected goals don’t tell the whole story, but this does conform to the eye test. Chelsea have looked no less coherent through midfield or together between the boxes, but whereas everything falls neatly into place for Tottenham, Chelsea’s poor finishing has created a false storyline. To an extent we can account for Spurs’ above-average finishing and shot-stopping as another example of high self-esteem resulting from Postecoglou’s tactical preferences, but that isn’t an entirely satisfactory explanation even if the manager’s setup has been implemented with commendable speed. Spurs really do look like a Postecoglou team, which is pretty remarkable after just one transfer-heavy summer and with plenty to unlearn from the Antonio Conte era.

Ange-ball is taking shape with swiftness

Already they are forming intricate patterns of possession, building out under pressure from the back in a 2-3-5 shape that sees both full-backs invert into midfield (Postecoglou’s USP) as one midfielder drifts up with the number ten to form a front five.

Players revived under Ange

Yves Bissouma is reborn in a progressive, front-foot side, back to his Brighton best as the press-evading fulcrum upon which the system rests, while his midfield partner Pape Sarr has also enjoyed the freedom to wriggle through the lines. James Maddison, meanwhile, has been unshackled by a manager who encourages improvisation, intelligently working out how to slot into the huge spaces that appear when an all-out attacking manager allows matches to descend into end-to-end chaos.

In the final third, few teams have managed to work out those pesky full-backs, who make sharp under-lapping runs ahead of the play whenever the ball reaches the Spurs wingers tasked with holding the width and dragging defenders out to meet them. Elsewhere Heung-Min Son is on a goalscoring streak, which certainly helps, while Guglielmo Vicario and Micky van de Ven have settled brilliantly to form an ambitious, forward-thinking defence ready to open things up. On the whole, it is working. Spurs are top of the Premier League charts for: Touches in the opposition box (286)

Shots (138)

Shots on target (52)

Progressive passes (403)

Progressive carries (209) Their possession average of 60% is higher than it has ever been in the Premier League era.

Caution is recommended

But results can be deceiving. A 2-0 victory over Manchester United could easily have gone the other way after a dominant first-half performance from Erik ten Hag’s side. The Liverpool win relied on two red cards and came with a (literal) slice of luck. They were 1-0 down against Sheffield United until the 96th minute - hardly the sign of a good process – and were second best against Brentford and Arsenal. That might be overly negative, but it is worth sounding a note of caution as we head into the international break, especially considering the tactical pattern of Tottenham’s last two home games. In the honeymoon period the imaginative and unusual methods of Postecoglou have flourished without impediments. But sooner or later opponents will learn how to stop the inverted full-backs, how to deny Maddison space, and how to dampen the dopamine bursts that are carrying Spurs along. Maybe they already have.

Ange showing gaps