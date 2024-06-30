"It's better to be a lucky manager than a good one."

A quote falsely attributed to legendary Nottingham Forest and Derby County manager Brian Clough, but one you could definitely imagine him coming out with. And one Gareth Southgate may very well be labelled with should England somehow emerge from Euro 2024 with their first piece of major tournament silverware in 58 years. Where to even start? Well, we were crying out for a moment, for some memories. Boy did we get that. England 2-1 Slovakia: Bellingham saves Southgate's skin We were also crying out for a performance. We didn't get that.

To say I'd given up hope would be an understatement, although that does have to be balanced with the incredibly professional pragmatism of leaving my local, from which I've been watching every England game this tournament, after 88 minutes to prepare for what seemed like the inevitable fallout of another 'Iceland'. Thankfully I made it home in time to see Jude Bellingham's kind of overhead kick, and to hear the pub I'd just vacated erupt. It turns out I missed a couple of people crowd surfing, something I quickly knew about as I immediately ran back to reclaim my spot. It meant I could witness further chaos following Harry Kane's close-range header, a goal which completed a turnaround of quite epic proportions. The remaining 30 minutes or so were fairly eventless, thank God. When our heart rates return to normal, and the glee begins to gradually turn to Swiss-related anticipation, then anxiety, reconciling with just how bad England were for the majority of a match against a Slovakia team 45th in FIFA's world rankings, has to be addressed. I'm writing this in the immediate aftermath of what was quite frankly an emotional rollercoaster, so in a couple of days time, I'd like to think I may be able to form a more rounded view of exactly what happened. But right now it's a mixture of elation, relief and hope that this could be some kind of turning point in what was seconds away from being as limp a major tournament exit, and overall performance, as I can remember watching as an England fan. Or just like Portugal in 2016, could it be that it simply has to be this way? Painful.

Right up until Bellingham salvaged the hopes of a nation, it was impossible to shake the feeling that we were right back where we started, in so many ways. Despite eight long years, right back to Iceland, to what Gareth Southgate inherited. Right back to Sven, to a golden generation who choked. Right back to being an England fan, where it always ends the same way. Except this time, it didn't. It's quite incredible just how full circle Southgate's time as England manager has gone. In 2018 it was Colombia's Yerry Mina equalising in the 93rd minute in the round of 16 in Moscow, before the weight of history had to be shaken off to win England a World Cup penalty shootout for the first time. Eight years later and it's England scoring in the dying seconds to keep themselves in a tournament. It's what happens to us, it's not what we do. It's Italian. It's German. It's not English. Maybe that's why it took England's only two players who don't play in the Premier League to break that cycle, just like Portugal-raised Eric Dier was the man to finally strike a winning penalty. Bellingham's iconic debut season at Real Madrid has been defined not by performances, but moments, twice scoring late winners to win an El Clasico, and being the match-winner on countless occasions. Kane scored 36 goals in 32 Bundesliga matches. He has scored twice for England in Germany, when it mattered most. Perhaps we just need to get used to a different England, who somehow find a way. Let's hope so.

At the moment, hoping is all we have. If we're honest, there has been little in the way of a plan, a structure. It was only when resorting to the kind of hit and hope, long throw, old school English football type stuff that Southgate's men began to look like any kind of threat, which really doesn't bode particularly well. Does it matter right now? No. Does it need to change? Yes. It spoke volumes that prior to being withdrawn, along with the peerless Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo was England's outstanding player. The rest of the XI, without exception, played as though they were frightened to death, sinking under the weight of expectation. Only when Cole Palmer and Eberechi Eze entered the pitch were there more players seemingly willing to share the load. Without injecting that fearlessness of youth, England are destined to crumble against Switzerland in a match they really ought to win.