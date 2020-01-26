When will Liverpool win the Premier League title and how many records can they break?

Liverpool are on course to win their first league title for 30 years at the home of Manchester City - while they also have their eyes on a number of records.
Liverpool are not only on the brink of ending their 30-year wait for a 19th league title, but they're on course to do it in the most emphatic way possible.
The runaway leaders are currently on 67 points after 22 wins and a draw from 23 games which is five more than Manchester City's all-conquering 'Centurions' had earned at this stage of the 2017/2018 campaign. If Liverpool win all their remaining games they'll finish on 112!
It's just 8/13 with Sky Bet that they break the 100-point barrier while it's 7/2 they reach 105 or more and 25/1 they end up with at least 110 points.
Should the Reds smash - or emulate - a whole host of other records in their sights then it'll be a fascinating debate as to where Jurgen Klopp's men rank among the Premier League's most dominant ever sides, including Manchester United's treble winners, Arsenal's 'Invincibles', the aforementioned 'Centurions' - as well as City's so-called 'Fourmidables' of last season - or even Jose Mourinho's Chelsea sides from 2004-2006.
The fact this is all coinciding with their arch-rivals' worst season for 30 years - when Liverpool last won the league - is just footballing poetry, and if the trends of the two clubs continue in this vein for the forceable future then it may not be too long before Liverpool surpass United's all-time leading haul of 20 titles.
Premier League records
Liverpool won't be able to break all of these but they could smash a number of them...
- Earliest title-winning date: 14 April (Man Utd, 2000/01)
- Record games remaining: Five games (Man Utd 2000/01, Man City 2017/18)
- Biggest title-winning margin: 19 points (Man City, 2017/18) - CURRENT: 16 (with a game in hand)
- Most points: 100 (Man City, 2017/18) - CURRENT: 67 (Most possible: 112)
- Most wins: 32 (Man City, 2017/18) - CURRENT: 22 (Most possible: 37)
- Most home wins: 18 (Chelsea, 2005/06; Man Utd, 2010/11; Man City, 2011/12 & 2018/19) - CURRENT: 12 (Most possible: 19)
- Most away wins: 16 (Man City, 2017/18) - CURRENT: 11 (Most possible: 18)
- Most goals: 106 (Man City, 2017/18) - CURRENT: 54
- Most home goals: 68 (Chelsea 2009/10) - CURRENT: 31
- Most away goals: 48 (Liverpool, 2013/14) - CURRENT: 23
- Biggest positive goal difference: 79 (Man City, 2017/18) - CURRENT: 39
- Most consecutive wins: 18 (Man City Aug-Dec 2017) - CURRENT: 14
- Quickest side to score 100 goals in a Premier League season: 35 games (Manchester City 2017/18)
- Fewest Premier League defeats in a season: 0 (Arsenal 2003/04) - CURRENT: 0
- Fewest home defeats in a season: 0 (Man U x3, Arsenal x3, Chelsea x5, Liverpool x3, Man City x1, Spurs x1) - CURRENT - 0
- Fewest away defeats in a season: 0 (Arsenal 2001/02, 2003/04) - CURRENT: 0
- Longest unbeaten Premier League run overall: 49 (Arsenal 7th May 2003 to 24th October 2004) - CURRENT: 40
- Most consecutive home games undefeated: 86 (Chelsea 20th March 2004 to 5th October 2008) - CURRENT: 53 since April 2017, can't break it this season
- Most consecutive away games undefeated: 27 (Arsenal 5th April 2003 to 25th September 2004) - CURRENT: 19 since January 3rd 2019
* If Liverpool can add the FA Cup and Champions League to the Premier League title they've all but won and the World Club Cup that's already in the bag then then'll also become the first English side to lift four major trophies in a single season. The most of course is three, jointly held by Man United 1999 (EPL, FA Cup & Champions League), Liverpool 2001 (UEFA Cup, FA Cup & League Cup), Man United 2009 (Premier League, League Cup, World Club Cup and Man City 2019 (Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup).
When could Liverpool win the title?
Two seasons ago, Man City's Centurions missed out on eclipsing United's earliest ever title-winning date of April 14 by just one day - thanks to a derby defeat at the Etihad - but Liverpool are well on course to do it.
Klopp's side need nine more wins from their remaining 15 games to mathematically seal their first Premier League crown and if you look at their fixture list below, that could well mean the title party begins at the home of the defending champions, who trail by 16 points having played a game more, on the weekend of April 4.
For that to happen Man City must also win all their games until that point - and should all this transpire then incredibly it would also be the same match that Liverpool equal Arsenal's all-time unbeaten Premier League run of 49 games.
However, when you consider City travel to Spurs, Leicester, Manchester United and Chelsea before they host Liverpool - not to mention a home game with Arsenal - it may not go that far!
In theory the Reds could wrap it all up as early as February 29 against Watford if they win all their games and City lose all theirs but two other more likely dates are Monday March 16 at Everton (8pm Sky Sports) and Saturday March 21 at home to Crystal Palace (5.30pm Sky Sports) - although the latter could be moved if either side reach the FA Cup quarter-finals, which take place that weekend.
Although this could mean Liverpool might have to wait until their home clash with Aston Villa at Anfield on April 11 to seal the deal, it would still break United's record.
Liverpool & Man City's fixtures until title record date of April 14
- Liverpool: West Ham (A, Jan 29)
- Liverpool: Southampton (H, Feb 1)
Man City: Spurs (A, Feb 2)
- Liverpool: Norwich (A, Feb 15)
Man City: West Ham (H, Feb 9)
- Liverpool: West Ham (H, Feb 24)
Man City: Leicester (A, Feb 22)
- Liverpool: Watford (A, Feb 29)
Man City: Arsenal (H, Mar 1)
- Liverpool: Bournemouth (H, March 7)
Man City: Man U (A, Mar 7)
- Liverpool: Everton (A, Mar 16)
Man City: Burnley (H, Mar 14)
- Liverpool: Crystal Palace (H, Mar 21)
Man City: Chelsea (A, Mar 21)
*Potential FA Cup quarter-final for both clubs
- Liverpool: Man City (A, April 4)
Man City: Liverpool (H, April 4)
- Liverpool: Aston Villa (H, April 11)
Man City: Southampton (A, April 11)