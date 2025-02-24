Liverpool vs Newcastle tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

Football betting tips: Premier League
2pts Mohammed Salah to score anytime at 21/20 (bet365)
0.5pts Mohammed Salah to score 2+ goals at 5/1 (bet365)
BuildABet @
To follow...
Kick-off: 20:15 GMT, Wednesday
TV: TNT Sports 1
Home 1/2 | Draw 18/5 | Away 9/2
Champions elect Liverpool beat Manchester City 2-0 on Sunday to move 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League with 11 games to go.
The Reds were second best before the first goal but ultimately cruised to victory. It was Arne Slot’s first clean sheet since the 4-0 Carabao Cup semi-final win over Tottenham.
By the Reds rampant standards, Sunday’s win ended a bit of a rocky spell. They failed to dominate in the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa and conceded late in the draw at Goodison Park. Liverpool also should have put the game to bed against Wolves but a 67th minute goal from Matheus Cunha made it a nervy finish. Signs of fatigue perhaps.
Wednesday’s hosts have only lost one league game at Anfield this season but have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last five and goals are usually plentiful when they play Newcastle.
The last three head-to-heads between Liverpool and Newcastle have seen 15 goals. The visitors edged a seven goal thriller with Nottingham Forest on Sunday, conceded four at the Etihad in the game before and beat Birmingham 3-2 in the FA Cup fourth round.
I think the goal market is worth a visit here.
What are the best bets?
At 21/20, there is no need to overthink this, MOHAMMED SALAH’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME is simply too big.
Liverpool’s talisman has netted 25 goals and set up a further 16 domestically this season, that's a G+A per 90 of 0.94 and for context, Sky Bet have him to score or assist at 3/10.
Salah’s return is almost on par with his debut Reds season and certainly not a flash in the pan. He has only failed to score at least league 20 goals in three of his eight seasons at Liverpool, falling one short on two occasions, and boasts a Reds career goals per 90 average of 0.71.
Some firms are quoting 8/15 for Salah to score on Wednesday and considering the brace is 7/4 in places, backing him TO SCORE 2+ GOALS at 5/1 with bet365 is also going on the staking plan.
Salah clearly relishes playing against Newcastle, netting braces in each of his last two league games against the Magpies.
Team news
Liverpool are without Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton on Wednesday.
Cody Gakpo was fit enough for a cameo from the bench at the Etihad on Sunday but it is unlikely he will feature from the off here. Not because of fitness but the form of the frontline.
Curtis Jones was in the 10 at the weekend, Dominik Szoboszlai started centrally with Salah and Luis Diaz providing the width and Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch at the base of midfield.
As for the visitors, Eddie Howe might opt for Lewis Miley in midfield again after a strong performance against Forest.
Sandro Tonali had to settle for a spot on the bench but could replace Joe Willock to slot in alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Miley in the middle of the park.
Jamaal Lascelles and Joelinton are still unavailable.
Predicted line-ups
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Diaz; Szoboszlai
Newcastle: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Miley, Guimaraes, Tonali; Murphy, Isak, Gordon
Match facts
- Since losing their first Premier League home game against Newcastle 2-0 in April 1994, Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 28 against the Magpies at Anfield in the competition (W23 D5).
- Newcastle are winless in their last 16 Premier League games against Liverpool (D5 L11) since a 2-0 win in December 2015 under Steve McClaren.
- Newcastle have won just one of their last 27 Premier League games against sides starting the day top of the table (D8 L18), beating Chelsea 2-1 in December 2014 under Alan Pardew. They’ve never won away from home against the team top of the Premier League table in 20 attempts (D5 L15).
- Since losing three in a row between January and March 2021, Liverpool have won each of their last 12 midweek (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) Premier League home games by an aggregate score of 35-6.
- Liverpool have scored at least twice in each of their last 17 home games in all competitions. The last English top-flight side to have a longer run were Sunderland, who did so in 19 consecutive matches between February and December 1935.
- Newcastle have lost 13 of their last 17 Premier League away games on a Wednesday (W2 D2), with their only wins in this run coming at Bournemouth in July 2020 (4-1) and West Ham in April 2023 (5-1).
- Newcastle have won both of their last two evening (7pm or later) kick-offs in the Premier League (2-0 v Man Utd, 3-0 v Wolves), as many as they had in their previous 13 prior (D3 L8).
- Mohamed Salah has scored four goals in last two Premier League games against Newcastle, netting a brace in both. The last player to score multiple goals in three consecutive appearances against an opponent in the competition was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang against Burnley (May 2019), while the only Liverpool player to do so was Michael Owen, who did so four times against Newcastle between August 1998 and May 2001.
- Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is one home goal away from scoring 10+ home goals and 10+ away goals in three different Premier League campaigns (also 2017-18 and 2021-22). Before this season, only Harry Kane had ever done so in 3+ seasons (2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2020-21 and 2022-23).
- Alexander Isak has scored 10 away goals in the Premier League this season – only Andrew Cole (12 in 1993-94) and Alan Shearer (11 in 2001-02) have netted more on the road in a single campaign for Newcastle.
Odds correct at 1530 GMT (24/02/25)
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.