Liverpool vs Newcastle tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

Champions elect Liverpool beat Manchester City 2-0 on Sunday to move 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League with 11 games to go.

The Reds were second best before the first goal but ultimately cruised to victory. It was Arne Slot’s first clean sheet since the 4-0 Carabao Cup semi-final win over Tottenham.

By the Reds rampant standards, Sunday’s win ended a bit of a rocky spell. They failed to dominate in the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa and conceded late in the draw at Goodison Park. Liverpool also should have put the game to bed against Wolves but a 67th minute goal from Matheus Cunha made it a nervy finish. Signs of fatigue perhaps.

Wednesday’s hosts have only lost one league game at Anfield this season but have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last five and goals are usually plentiful when they play Newcastle.

The last three head-to-heads between Liverpool and Newcastle have seen 15 goals. The visitors edged a seven goal thriller with Nottingham Forest on Sunday, conceded four at the Etihad in the game before and beat Birmingham 3-2 in the FA Cup fourth round.

I think the goal market is worth a visit here.