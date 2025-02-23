Alexander Isak’s double helped ease Newcastle firmly back into the race for Champions League qualification by denting Nottingham Forest’s hopes in a seven-goal thriller.

Forest took a sixth-minute lead when Hudson-Odoi caught Murphy in possession and surged forward before firing past Nick Pope, making his first Premier League appearance since December 7, from 25 yards. However, the goal came against the run of play and undeterred, the home side were back on terms within four minutes when, after Forest had smuggled away Bruno Guimaraes’ header, Lewis Hall fed the ball into Miley’s feet and he took a controlling touch before dispatching a left-footed shot across Matz Sels and inside the far post.

The visitors fell behind within seconds after Hall ran on to Isak’s clever backheel and drove forward before sending in a cross which Murphy bundled home at the far post after it had clipped Murillo.

It was 3-1 with 12 minutes of the first half remaining when, after a lengthy VAR review, referee Jarred Gillett awarded a penalty for handball against Ola Aina after he had blocked Hall’s cross with an outstretched arm and Isak converted straight down the middle despite Sels getting a hand to his attempt.

Remarkably, the Magpies extended their lead further within seconds when Joe Willock raced clear and slid the ball to Isak, whose shot was once against deflected past Sels by the luckless Murillo. Sels saved from Anthony Gordon and Milenkovic blocked Gordon’s follow-up as the hosts looked to extend their lead, but Isak and Pope got in the way of stoppage-time strikes by Morgan Gibbs-White to deny Forest a lifeline. Fabian Schar was unfortunate not to extend Newcastle’s lead when his 49th-minute header from a Hall corner came back off a post, but he and his fellow defenders were relieved to see Anthony Elanga fail to convert Neco Williams header back across goal, as difficult a chance as it was, five minutes later.

With the hosts content to sit back behind the ball and strike on the break, former Magpie Elliot Anderson belatedly forced his way into the game, and it was from his 63rd-minute corner that the visitors reduced the deficit when Milenkovic turned Chris Wood’s cross past Pope. Anderson, Murillo and Wood all passed up good chances as the clock ran down and although Yates struck amid a 90th-minute scramble, Eddie Howe’s men held out as a madcap game drew to a frenetic conclusion.