It's win or bust for the Champions League hopes of Liverpool and Tottenham as they meet at Anfield on Sunday - Sam McGuire takes an in-depth look at what to expect.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are in limbo right now. Both teams have been Champions League regulars over recent seasons but find themselves outside of the top four with just a handful of matches to play. However, there's still an outside chance they can make a late push to gatecrash those four spots. It's so finely balanced, though, that one defeat at this stage practically ends all hope with many others in a position to capitalise. Even if either side have a perfect end to the campaign, there are no guarantees that teams above them slip up. The clash at Anfield this weekend is, as of right now, the biggest game of the season for both teams. A win for either team extends the hope. A defeat almost certainly throws them into a fairly busy Europa League scramble. With this in mind, we take a look at some of the key tactical battles as two teams in flux race off. Can Spurs stop Trent Alexander-Arnold? Liverpool's recent tactical tweak has freed up the right-back to dictate things centrally. Now deployed as an inverted full-back when in possession, the No.66 has five assists in his last four outings for the Reds. The move has opened up different parts of the pitch for the 24-year-old and he appears to be thriving. He's much more involved in play, averaging 87 passes per 90 over the last four games.

Liverpool are unbeaten in four and have won three on the spin for only the third time this season. In Cristian Stellini's last match as interim boss, he moved away from the 3-4-3 shape and deployed his team in a 4-3-3 in the 6-1 loss to Newcastle. His replacement, Ryan Mason, reverted to the 3-4-3 for Thursday's 2-2 draw with Manchester United. If Mason sticks to the same XI for the visit to Merseyside, Alexander-Arnold will find himself up against Ivan Perisic as the left wing-back and Richarlison as the left winger. It will require a collective effort to stop the in-form England international, especially with him drifting inside. Oliver Skipp may have the biggest part to play. If he can keep tabs on TAA, Spurs have the numbers on that side of the pitch to cause trouble. Mo Salah v Harry Kane - battle of the goalscorers supreme Both teams may be relatively struggling compared to past glories but both possess forwards in fine form. Harry Kane is having his best season since 2017-18, having scored 24 goals already this term. He's been directly involved in 44% of the goals scored by Spurs The overreliance on him is both a blessing and a curse. The England captain is one of the most reliable forwards in the world and guarantees goals. But when he's blunted by an opponent, the team don't look anywhere near as dangerous. Kane has an impressive record against the Reds, having netted eight times in 16 matches. Liverpool have their very own goal machine in Mohamed Salah. He might've started the season a little slow by his standards but he's now on 16 for the Premier League campaign having scored seven in his last eight. He's also chipped in with seven assists, meaning he's been involved in 37% of the goals scored by the Reds this term. Salah has eight in 15 against Spurs as a Liverpool player. This game could be decided by either talisman.

Cristian Romero against Liverpool's left side If both sides stick with the systems they used in their last Premier League matches, Cristian Romero will be up against Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones. The Reds start with a 4-3-3 but in possession it morphs into a 3-2-5. Sometimes Jones is central, other times he's filling in out wide to accommodate Jota who has drifted inside. This fluidity on that side of the pitch will give Romero something to think about, especially if Cody Gakpo drops into that space ahead of the back three too. The Argentine centre-back is aggressive. On occasions he can dominate opponents but there are times he can get too drawn to the ball and this leaves space to the right of the Spurs backline. He'll have to pick his moments against Liverpool. Though neither one of Jones or Jota are explosively quick in the way Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz are, both are intelligent in their movement and strong ball carriers. If Romero gets drawn into a battle he's outnumbered in, Liverpool are going to capitalise. The World Cup winner needs to put in a composed showing to play his part in nullifying two of Jurgen Klopp's best players over recent weeks. Reds should beware the Son Heung-Min factor The South Korea striker hasn't been able to replicate his Golden Boot winning form of last season but he's still been among the goals recently.

He's also been a regular thorn in Liverpool's side over recent years. Spurs have played to his strengths in these games, sitting deep and looking to play on the break. Son's pace and directness has caused Virgil Van Dijk some problems. The Spurs No.7 has goals at Anfield in his last two outings. He scored his ninth of the season against Manchester United on Thursday and is in decent goalscoring form right now. Ibrahima Konate missed Liverpool's win over West Ham but is expected to be back for the game on Sunday. This could be vital for the Reds. He's arguably the quickest defender Liverpool possess and he's also physically dominant. Van Dijk may not be the same player he was a couple of years back but he's still quick, meaning Klopp's men can play a high defensive line while also having the recovery pace to keep up with Son. It'll be interesting to see which flank Son starts on. He's usually a left-winger cutting in but against United he was on the right. If Liverpool do use Alexander-Arnold as an inverted full-back, Son might return to that flank to expose the space left by this switch while also dragging Konate into wider areas. That, in theory, leaves Kane up against Van Dijk in what could be a titanic clash.