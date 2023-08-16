Sporting Life
Wataru Endo

Liverpool make bid for Stuttgart midfielder Wataru Endo

By Sporting Life
22:16 · WED August 16, 2023

Liverpool have made a shock move for Wataru Endo as Jurgen Klopp looks to bring in an experienced holding midfielder.

The Reds have made an offer of around £16m to Stuttgart for the 30-year-old who can also fill in at centre-back.

It follows their unsuccessful attempts to bring in Moises Caiceido and Romeo Lavia.

The Japanese midfielder has been at Stuttgart since 2019 and had previously been at Belgian side Saint-Truiden and Japanese outfit Urawa Reds.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

