Liverpool make bid for Stuttgart midfielder Wataru Endo

Liverpool have made a shock move for Wataru Endo as Jurgen Klopp looks to bring in an experienced holding midfielder.
The Reds have made an offer of around £16m to Stuttgart for the 30-year-old who can also fill in at centre-back.
It follows their unsuccessful attempts to bring in Moises Caiceido and Romeo Lavia.
The Japanese midfielder has been at Stuttgart since 2019 and had previously been at Belgian side Saint-Truiden and Japanese outfit Urawa Reds.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.