Liverpool have had a third bid for Romeo Lavia rejected by Sky Bet Championship club Southampton.
The latest offer for the Belgian midfielder, 19, is believed to be worth a total of £46m.
He was an unused substitute in Saints' opening weekend win at Sheffield Wednesday.
Lavia only joined Saints from Manchester City last summer and scored once in 29 games as they finished bottom of the Premier League.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.