Leicester vs Newcastle tips, best bets, preview and BuildABet

Newcastle will still be riding the high of the Carabao Cup success but any questions of a hangover were quashed during the 2-1 win over Brentford in the midweek. Those three points on Wednesday moved Newcastle up to fifth, one point behind Manchester City in fifth and two off Chelsea in fourth with a game in-hand on both.

At 4/9 with Sky Bet, the Magpies are expected to make it four wins in as many games against Leicester on Monday. The hosts start gameweek 31 in 19th, 12 points from safety with 24 points up for grabs and as the quotes of 1/250 to be relegated show, it's a matter of when not if. The Foxes have lost their last eight games on the spin, failing to score across their last nine hours of Premier League football. The decision to dismiss Steve Cooper grows stranger by the day. He left the club in 16th, on course for survival after taking 10 points from 12 games. In the 18 games since, Leicester have only won six points.

What are the best bets? Newcastle are rampant against the bottom three boasting a 100% record in four games, scoring 12 goals and keeping three clean sheets. Throw Wolves (4th bottom) into the mix and its six wins and an average of three goals scored per game. Frontman ALEXANDER ISAK clearly relishes these match-ups as well.

Match facts After winning nine of their 12 Premier League meetings with Newcastle between May 2015 and December 2021 (L3), Leicester are now winless in four against the Magpies (D1 L3).

Newcastle have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three Premier League meetings with Leicester, more than they had in their previous 16 against the Foxes (2).

Leicester City have lost each of their last seven home Premier League matches, failing to score in every single game. In English top-flight history, the only side to go eight home games in a row without a goal were Manchester City between January and May 2007, who drew two and lost six of those games.

Newcastle United have won seven away Premier League matches this season and could win 8+ on the road for a second time under Eddie Howe (also eight in 2022-23), having only done so three times before he joined the club (9 in 1993-94 under Kevin Keegan, 9 in 2001-02 under Bobby Robson, 8 in 2011-12 under Alan Pardew).

Should Leicester lose this game without scoring, they would become the first side in Football League history to lose eight home league games in a row without a goal – Watford also lost seven in a row between December 1971 and March 1972.

Newcastle United have won 14 of their last 18 Premier League against newly promoted clubs (D3 L1), winning the last six in a row. They last won seven of these games consecutively between October 2013 and November 2014.

Leicester have lost 10 home Premier League games this season – in their league history, they have never lost 11 at home in a single campaign (also 10 defeats in 1913-14, 1977-78, 1994-95 and 2022-23).

Since Leicester’s Bobby De Cordova-Reid scored an equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Brighton in December, each of the last 18 Premier League goals at the King Power Stadium have been scored by the away side. Only West Brom (22 in a row in December/January in 2020-21) have had a longer run of goals scored by the away side in home games, with the 22nd and last goal in that run scored by Cordova-Reid for Fulham.

Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy was unbeaten in his first four home Premier League games this season with Man Utd (W1 D1) and the Foxes (W1 D1) but he’s lost his last seven. Only one manager in Premier League history has lost eight in a row – Daniel Farke between June 2020 and September 2021 with Norwich.

Newcastle’s Alexander Isak has scored eight goals in his last six Premier League appearances against sides starting the day in the relegation zone, including five in his last two (hat-trick vs Ipswich in December, brace vs Southampton in January).