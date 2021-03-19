FA Cup betting tips: Leicester v Manchester United best bets and preview

Top-four rivals Leicester and Manchester United meet in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday. Michael Beardmore has best bets and a preview.

Football betting tips: Leicester v Manchester United

FA Cup games, even at the quarter-final stage, can be opportunities for rotation for Premier League managers but it might just be a case of ‘if you’re fit, you play’ at the King Power Stadium on Sunday. Leicester have been ravaged by injuries this calendar year, the fact they are still in contention for a top-four spot in the league as well as making the last eight of the cup a testament to the depth they now possess under Brendan Rodgers. Nonetheless, they are without Ricardo Pereira, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes and James Justin for the visit of Manchester United – four players who you would argue are automatic starters. The Red Devils are not down to the bare bones but Marcus Rashford limped off in their Europa League win at AC Milan on Thursday, while Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial were not deemed fit to travel.

Who will score in Leicester v Manchester United? That’s a lot of attacking talent on both sides that could be absent on Sunday but, given the unpredictable outright outcome is best swerved, that could well work in punters’ favour given the value it creates midway down the goalscoring markets. I’m backing two midfielders to come good in the hope both will start, given the comparative lack of options at either manager’s disposal, although as always with cup games it’s best to wait until the teams are announced before placing your bet. First up is United’s Scott McTominay, who is arguably having his best season for the club – and certainly his most impressive campaign in front of goal, having scored seven thus far.

The Scot has been of an attacking mindset in recent weeks, registering 10 shots in his past six Premier League starts, scoring twice in the process so the price of 38/5 (just over 15/2) on MCTOMINAY TO SCORE ANYTIME with Sporting Index is appealing. Click here to back Scott McTominay to score anytime with Sky Bet For the Foxes, I’m plumping for Youri Tielemans who, like McTominay, has also found the net seven times this term. The Belgium midfielder has been a threat from open play as well as deputising for Jamie Vardy on penalty duty – and with Maddison and Barnes out, he’s been deployed in a slightly more forward role in recent games, having chances to score against both Burnley and Sheffield United. Outside of the perennially-short-value Vardy, it’s a choice between last weekend’s hat-trick Kelechi Iheanacho and Tielemans – the hot-and-cold Iheanacho appeals less at 21/10 to score at any point and I much prefer the value of 11/2 on TIELEMANS TO SCORE ANYTIME with Paddy Power and Betfair. Click here to back Youri Tielemans to score anytime with Sky Bet As a final punt, it’s worth a small play on MANCHESTER UNITED TO WIN FROM BEHIND at 11/1 with Sky Bet and Bet Victor, as they have done on so many of their travels this season. It’s a feat the Red Devils have managed in seven away Premier League games and they also did it at home to Liverpool in the FA Cup. United games have not been full of goals in recent weeks but Leicester play such an open game that could change on Sunday – I would not be surprised to see Solskjaer’s men edge this after going behind. Click here to back Manchester United to win from behind (in 90 minutes) with Sky Bet

