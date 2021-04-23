Premier League betting tips: Leicester v Crystal Palace best bets and preview

Leicester welcome Crystal Palace to the King Power Stadium as the Foxes look to continue their good vein of form. Jake Pearson has previewed the fixture, providing his best bet and score prediction.

Defeats at the hands of Manchester City and West Ham in recent weeks must have left Leicester fans feeling somewhat uneasy about their side’s prospects of finishing in the top four of the Premier League, particularly after what happened last season, but a victory over Southampton in the semi-final of the FA Cup, followed by an impressive 3-0 win over West Brom on Thursday, has left Brendan Rodgers’ side in pole position to secure Champions League football. The Foxes were very good against West Brom, looking right up for the game from the very first minute, and the importance of Jamie Vardy getting on the scoresheet for the first time in eleven matches will not be lost on Rodgers, either.

That was undoubtedly a hugely accomplished home performance from Leicester, but that has certainly not always been the case at the King Power this season, where they have failed to win as many times as they have done so. In fact, Leicester have accrued nine more points on the road than they have on home soil, something that has hindered their pursuit of the two Manchester clubs. For Crystal Palace, however, the location of the match really does not seem to matter, with Roy Hodgson’s men averaging 1.25 points per game at Selhurst Park, and 1.2 points per game when on their travels. Palace’s recent form is difficult to assess, a couple of 4-1 defeats to Tottenham and Chelsea appear in their last six matches, but they have also drawn with Manchester United and Everton, and beaten West Brom. There is a strange sense of never knowing quite what you are going to get with Palace, while also knowing exactly what you are going to get, and it is this that makes them such a tough side to predict.

Foxes worth taking on Throughout the entire season, Crystal Palace have lost by one goal on just three occasions, a small margin when considering they have lost 13 matches in total. Basically, if they do get beaten, they get really beaten. This can be taken two ways, either Palace are in for a shellacking, or Palace are in for a good night. Given Leicester's recent pick-up, it would be logical to suggest they will have similar joy against the Eagles, but they have followed an impressive performance with a below par one on more than one occasion this season. After a 5-2 win over Manchester City came a 3-0 loss to West Ham, after beating Brighton 3-0 they lost 2-0 to Everton, defeat by the same scoreline against City followed a 5-0 hammering of Sheffield United. It could even be argued they were below par following 'statement' 2-0 victories over Tottenham and Chelsea, by drawing with Manchester United and Everton respectively. Leicester certainly have a big performance in them, but perhaps putting in such a display takes it out of them, and that could be the case here. Should Leicester be favourites for this match? Undoubtedly the answer is yes. But should they be as short as they are? That is a far more debatable question. Click here to back Crystal Palace or Draw with Sky Bet Backing CRYSTAL PALACE OR DRAW on the double chance market, particularly at a standout price of 24/13, means we show a profit should Leicester fail to win, something that has occurred as many times as it hasn’t at the King Power this season.

