Leicester promoted to Premier League after Leeds thrashed by QPR

It seals an immediate return to the top flight for the Foxes, who - alongside Leeds - suffered relegation last May just seven years after being crowned champions of England.

Only Ipswich, five points behind Leicester with a game in hand, can now prevent Enzo Maresca’s first season in charge ending with the club also winning the Sky Bet Championship title.

Should Ipswich fail to beat Hull on Saturday, they could be crowned champions with victory over Preston on Monday.

What remains unclear is on what points total Leicester will begin the 2024/25 campaign.

The Foxes are expected to be charged with breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules after recently announcing a loss of £89.7m.