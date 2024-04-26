Hull vs Ipswich betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Hull’s victory over Coventry in midweek simultaneously ended the opposition's chance of a top six finish whilst maintaining their unlikely play-off push. The Tigers are 7/1 to crash the top six because they sit in 7th, three points behind Norwich and West Brom in 6th and 5th with a significantly worse goal-difference. It is not completely out of question though as West Brom host relegation stricken Sheffield Wednesday this weekend and Norwich head to Birmingham on final day. Liam Rosenior needs maximum points here though against an Ipswich side hot in pursuit of the automatic promotion spots. The Tractor Boys are three without a win and although Kieran McKenna’s side beat them 3-0 in the reverse, he will be all too familiar with the dangers Hull present as they have taken five points off Leeds and Leicester this term.

What are the best bets? At 5/2, LEIF DAVIS’ price to get 1+ ASSIST looks huge. The left back is two clear at the top of the assist charts and hot in pursuit of the all-time Championship record of 19.

Davis has already eclipsed last season's total (14). He has 17 to his name this term and with an assist per 90 average of 0.43 there is a case to be made for taking 6/4. He has notched up five in his last eight games and averages over 2.9 key passes a game. It is also worth noting, Hull have only kept two clean sheets in 11 games against sides above them. CLICK HERE to back Leif Davis 1+ assist with Sky Bet

BuildABet @ 11/1 Over 3.5 goals

Fabio Carvalho anytime goal scorer

Leif Davis 1+ assists CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Hull still harbour hopes of a top six finish, Ipswich have a promotion push to maintain so expect a ding dong affair on the East Coast. Despite joining in January, Fabio Carvalho netted his ninth goal in midweek. Leif Davis has set up the most goals in the division (17).

Team news Liam Delap returned for his first start since January 1st against Coventry in midweek and although he did not find the net, he is set to spearhead the hosts attack here alongside Carvalho. Regan Slater has started the last six games at right back and is expected to continue there this weekend.

The visitors will be bolstered by the news that both George Hirst and Wes Burns were back on the grass this week following lengthy lay-offs with hamstring injuries. It seems unlikely that McKenna will force them straight into the XI with Kieffer Moore and Omari Hutchinson both fit. Brandon Williams is unavailable here so Axel Tuanzebe will start at right back.

Predicted line-ups Hull: Allsopp; Slater, Jones, Greaves, Jacob; Omur, Morton, Seri, Philogene; Carvalho, Delap Ipswich: Hladky; Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Hutchinson, Chaplin, Broadhead; Moore

Match facts After remaining unbeaten across 13 prior meetings (W10 D3), Hull City have since lost each of their last two league games against Ipswich Town without scoring.

Ipswich Town have won just two of their 19 away league games against Hull City in the EFL (D6 L11), conceding 38 goals during that time and keeping just one clean sheet.

Hull won 3-0 in their last home league match against QPR – the Tigers have only registered consecutive home wins once this season, winning three in a row across October and November.

Ipswich Town have won 26 league games this season, having been promoted from League One last season. In the entire history of the Football League, no newly promoted side has ever won 27 league matches in a season in the second tier.

Ipswich full-back Leif Davis has assisted 17 Championship goals this season – since 2013-14, only one player has ever assisted more goals in a Championship campaign, with Harry Wilson getting 19 assists in 2021-22.