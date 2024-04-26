Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Davis

Hull vs Ipswich betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
12:18 · FRI April 26, 2024

Football betting tips: Championship

1pt Leif Davis 1+ assist at 5/2 (bet365)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-30?sba_promo=ACQBXG30&aff=9542&dcmp=SL_ED_MASTERS

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 11/5 | Draw 13/5 | Away 23/20

Hull’s victory over Coventry in midweek simultaneously ended the opposition's chance of a top six finish whilst maintaining their unlikely play-off push.

The Tigers are 7/1 to crash the top six because they sit in 7th, three points behind Norwich and West Brom in 6th and 5th with a significantly worse goal-difference.

It is not completely out of question though as West Brom host relegation stricken Sheffield Wednesday this weekend and Norwich head to Birmingham on final day.

Liam Rosenior needs maximum points here though against an Ipswich side hot in pursuit of the automatic promotion spots.

The Tractor Boys are three without a win and although Kieran McKenna’s side beat them 3-0 in the reverse, he will be all too familiar with the dangers Hull present as they have taken five points off Leeds and Leicester this term.

What are the best bets?

At 5/2, LEIF DAVIS’ price to get 1+ ASSIST looks huge.

The left back is two clear at the top of the assist charts and hot in pursuit of the all-time Championship record of 19.

Davis

Davis has already eclipsed last season's total (14). He has 17 to his name this term and with an assist per 90 average of 0.43 there is a case to be made for taking 6/4.

He has notched up five in his last eight games and averages over 2.9 key passes a game.

It is also worth noting, Hull have only kept two clean sheets in 11 games against sides above them.

BuildABet @ 11/1

  • Over 3.5 goals
  • Fabio Carvalho anytime goal scorer
  • Leif Davis 1+ assists

CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Hull still harbour hopes of a top six finish, Ipswich have a promotion push to maintain so expect a ding dong affair on the East Coast. Despite joining in January, Fabio Carvalho netted his ninth goal in midweek. Leif Davis has set up the most goals in the division (17).

Team news

Liam Delap returned for his first start since January 1st against Coventry in midweek and although he did not find the net, he is set to spearhead the hosts attack here alongside Carvalho.

Regan Slater has started the last six games at right back and is expected to continue there this weekend.

The visitors will be bolstered by the news that both George Hirst and Wes Burns were back on the grass this week following lengthy lay-offs with hamstring injuries.

It seems unlikely that McKenna will force them straight into the XI with Kieffer Moore and Omari Hutchinson both fit.

Brandon Williams is unavailable here so Axel Tuanzebe will start at right back.

Predicted line-ups

Hull: Allsopp; Slater, Jones, Greaves, Jacob; Omur, Morton, Seri, Philogene; Carvalho, Delap

Ipswich: Hladky; Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Hutchinson, Chaplin, Broadhead; Moore

Match facts

  • After remaining unbeaten across 13 prior meetings (W10 D3), Hull City have since lost each of their last two league games against Ipswich Town without scoring.
  • Ipswich Town have won just two of their 19 away league games against Hull City in the EFL (D6 L11), conceding 38 goals during that time and keeping just one clean sheet.
  • Hull won 3-0 in their last home league match against QPR – the Tigers have only registered consecutive home wins once this season, winning three in a row across October and November.
  • Ipswich Town have won 26 league games this season, having been promoted from League One last season. In the entire history of the Football League, no newly promoted side has ever won 27 league matches in a season in the second tier.
  • Ipswich full-back Leif Davis has assisted 17 Championship goals this season – since 2013-14, only one player has ever assisted more goals in a Championship campaign, with Harry Wilson getting 19 assists in 2021-22.

Odds correct at 1130 BST (26/04/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo