Hull vs Ipswich betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Hull’s victory over Coventry in midweek simultaneously ended the opposition's chance of a top six finish whilst maintaining their unlikely play-off push.
The Tigers are 7/1 to crash the top six because they sit in 7th, three points behind Norwich and West Brom in 6th and 5th with a significantly worse goal-difference.
It is not completely out of question though as West Brom host relegation stricken Sheffield Wednesday this weekend and Norwich head to Birmingham on final day.
Liam Rosenior needs maximum points here though against an Ipswich side hot in pursuit of the automatic promotion spots.
The Tractor Boys are three without a win and although Kieran McKenna’s side beat them 3-0 in the reverse, he will be all too familiar with the dangers Hull present as they have taken five points off Leeds and Leicester this term.
At 5/2, LEIF DAVIS’ price to get 1+ ASSIST looks huge.
The left back is two clear at the top of the assist charts and hot in pursuit of the all-time Championship record of 19.
Davis has already eclipsed last season's total (14). He has 17 to his name this term and with an assist per 90 average of 0.43 there is a case to be made for taking 6/4.
He has notched up five in his last eight games and averages over 2.9 key passes a game.
It is also worth noting, Hull have only kept two clean sheets in 11 games against sides above them.
Liam Delap returned for his first start since January 1st against Coventry in midweek and although he did not find the net, he is set to spearhead the hosts attack here alongside Carvalho.
Regan Slater has started the last six games at right back and is expected to continue there this weekend.
The visitors will be bolstered by the news that both George Hirst and Wes Burns were back on the grass this week following lengthy lay-offs with hamstring injuries.
It seems unlikely that McKenna will force them straight into the XI with Kieffer Moore and Omari Hutchinson both fit.
Brandon Williams is unavailable here so Axel Tuanzebe will start at right back.
Hull: Allsopp; Slater, Jones, Greaves, Jacob; Omur, Morton, Seri, Philogene; Carvalho, Delap
Ipswich: Hladky; Tuanzebe, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis; Morsy, Luongo; Hutchinson, Chaplin, Broadhead; Moore
Odds correct at 1130 BST (26/04/24)
