Leeds welcome Tottenham to Elland Road in Saturday's early kick-off and Tom Carnduff is targeting two goalscorers at big prices.
0.75pts e.w. Cristian Romero to score first at 40/1 (Sky Bet 1-99 1/3)
0.75pts e.w. Eric Dier to score first at 40/1 (Sky Bet, bet365 1-99 1/3)
Leeds' season has been a poor one and the recent form has thrown them firmly into the relegation battle. Marcelo Bielsa's men are being heavily beaten and have no defence whatsoever - they've conceded 56 goals in 25 games from an xGA figure of 51.3.
It's a great time for Tottenham to visit Elland Road. Despite issues of their own, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min will be looking forward to the chance to add goals to their tally.
It should be a high-scoring game which is great news for the neutral with this one being televised. One thing that Leeds can do is score goals - 29 have come from 32.1 xGF.
One table that Leeds do top is goals conceded from set-pieces. Woeful defending from corners and free-kicks means they now match Leicester and Crystal Palace on 13.
While Tottenham are hardly prolific in this area, they will know how strong this avenue will be for goals. Centre-backs have scored in recent Leeds games and current form means that it could continue.
At a best price of 40/1, giving us each-way odds of above 13/1, we're taking CRISTIAN ROMERO TO SCORE FIRST in this contest. He had a strong attacking showing in the 1-0 defeat to Burnley last time out.
Romero posted two shots in that midweek game at Turf Moor, winning six aerial duels. That means that his 2.8 aerials won per game is the highest in the Tottenham squad - a real threat in this area.
He is a consistent performer when it comes to aerials won. He had 3.6 aerials won in Serie A for Atalanta with 4.7 in the Champions League last season - leading to 0.5 and 0.7 shots per game.
Both Liverpool Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk scored in their 6-0 hammering of Leeds in midweek. Harry Maguire scored for Manchester United. Michael Keane for Everton. Opposition centre-backs have scored in each of Leeds' last three games.
To cover ourselves a bit, we're also taking the 40/1 price on ERIC DIER TO SCORE FIRST. He's posting the same shots per game as Romero and it presents the same each-way odds.
He's not a prolific scorer but this game should see him get opportunities to strike. A centre-back scored when these sides met last season while Sergio Reguilón scored as a result of a free-kick back in November.
Score prediction: Leeds 2-2 Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)
Odds correct at 1535 GMT (24/02/22)
