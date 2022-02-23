Liverpool 6-0 Leeds

Liverpool closed the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to just three points after clinically dismantling Leeds 6-0 with a devastating first-half display which left Marcelo Bielsa’s free-falling side chasing shadows.

Mohamed Salah scored two penalties, either side of a rare Joel Matip goal from open play, to take his tally to 27 for the season in a 20-minute spell which provided an ideal warm-up for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.

They could easily have doubled that score in the opening 45 minutes alone against the league’s worst defence which has now conceded 56 goals in 25 matches.

Sadio Mane’s double and Virgil Van Dijk’s header in the final 10 minutes put the gloss on a ninth successive victory and capped a miserable night for Bielsa’s side who, if they were not already, will be glancing anxiously towards the foot of the table.

Seven defeats in their last 10 matches, with 36 of their goals conceded coming since the start of December, and Burnley’s win over Tottenham, has brought the relegation zone alarmingly within three points.

There are no such worries for Liverpool who, with one eye on Wembley, were able to cruise through the second half avoiding unnecessary exertion or injury.