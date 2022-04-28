Joe Rindl returns with a best bet and score prediction as Manchester City bid to continue their title charge against relegation-threatened Leeds United.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Manchester City to win to nil at 11/8 (Boyle Sports, Bet Victor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

At this stage of the season, only a win for Manchester City will do as they chase back-to-back Premier League titles. Pep Guardiola’s side, fresh from a 4-3 thriller over Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday night, find themselves just one point ahead of title rivals Liverpool at the time of writing. With Liverpool facing Newcastle earlier on Saturday, chances are City might be playing catch-up and may need a victory to return to the top with three games to go. Infogol are forecasting the Sky Blues to retain their title, but a trip to Elland Road to face a tricky Leeds side will be anything but simple.

Kick-off time: 17:30 BST, Saturday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event Leeds 19/2 | Draw 19/4 | Man City 1/4

Leeds have been rejuvenated since new boss Jesse Marsch took the helm, winning three, drawing two and losing just twice to go five points clear of the drop heading into the weekend. A hard-fought point in a goalless draw at Crystal Palace last time out on Monday night saw them edge closer to survival. This match, however, is likely to prove far more challenging. In the reverse fixture at Etihad Stadium they were thrashed 7-0. After last week’s fixtures, Infogol's model gave Leeds a 16.8% chance of relegation or, to put it in more optimistic terms, an 83.2% chance of survival. With a depleted line-up - Patrick Bamford has reportedly returned to full training this week - I think most Leeds supporters would have taken an 80+% survival chance back in March.

Leeds have improved, but they’re still inconsistent and have yet to face any one of the “Big Six” since Marsch took the helm. The West Yorkshire side may have scored nine goals across their past five matches, but they have been fortunate recently, with their past two games seeing them fail to rack up an expected goals (xG) total greater than 1.0. That does not bode well against a Manchester City team who are ruthless against sides in the bottom five. Against the Premier League’s strugglers, City have won nine from nine by an aggregate scoreline of 32-2. As such, MAN CITY TO WIN TO NIL at 11/8 with Boyle Sports and Bet Victor is the value bet in an otherwise barren market. CLICK HERE to back Man City to win to nil with Sky Bet