A mini-rivalry that manifested in the Championship, Brentford joined the rather long list of clubs that are irked by Leeds in some way, shape or form.

It should at least make this contest interesting for the neutral.

If that isn't the case, Leeds certainly bring an element of chaos to almost every game they play in. The reverse fixture between these teams is evidence of that, with the Bees running out 5-2 winners at the Brentford Community Stadium (xG: BRE 2.85 - 2.21 LEE).

Leeds were on the right end of a 5-2 scoreline last time out, hammering Cardiff in an FA Cup third round replay, a positive outcome that had frankly been coming for Jesse Marsch's side.

Encouraging Premier League performances against West Ham and Aston Villa only resulted in just one point, leaving Leeds lingering precariously above the relegation places. Again, the theme that infuses their games is chaos.