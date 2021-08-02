Adama Traoré next club odds: Leeds and Spurs head a lively market

Leeds and Tottenham are among the favourites to land Adama Traoré this summer after contract talks stalled with his current club.
The Spaniard has attracted a good amount of interest from Premier League clubs as a result, reportedly struck with a £30m price tag.
Marcelo Bielsa's side head the betting at 2/1, with Spurs, who are now managed by Traoré's former boss, Nuno Espírito Santo, close behind at 4/1.
Odds correct at 1130 (02/08/21)
Despite reported interest, Liverpool (8/1) sit behind Chelsea (7/1) in price, suggesting the rumours of a possible bid are strictly rumours.
The 25-year-old is under contract at Molineux until 2023, so a substantial fee will need to be put forward to convince Wolves to sell their prized asset.
Traoré, who logged some minutes for Spain at Euro 2020, has, at times, been criticised for a lack of end product, recording two assists in a disappointing 2020/21 campaign for the Old Gold.
However, the tricky winger posted an expected assists (xA) total of 5.09 last term, showing he was a little unfortunate to register only two assists on the season.
That followed what is thought of as Traoré's best season, notching nine assists from a total of 6.87 xA in a successful 2019/20 Premier League season for Wolves.
