Wigan and Rotherham were promoted to the Championship, MK Dons, Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Wycombe finished in the play-offs, and Wimbledon, Doncaster and Gillingham were all relegated to League Two on the final day of the Sky Bet League One season.

Latics and Millers return to Championship Wigan sealed promotion to the Championship as League One champions with a 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury. A 43rd-minute own goal from Josh Vela and a second-half brace from Will Keane ensured that Latics finally got themselves over the line after no win in their last five matches.

Rotherham celebrated promotion from League One after goals from Rarmani Edmonds-Green and debutant Georgie Kelly saw them beat Gillingham 2-0 and relegate the Kent side in the process. The Millers finally made their first-half dominance count when Edmonds-Green met Michael Ihiekwe’s goal-bound header to poke home from close range after 34 minutes.

Wimbledon, Doncaster and Gillingham down A draw against Rotherham would have been enough to extend Gillingham’s nine-year stay in the third tier but their survival hopes were dashed by the Millers. AFC Wimbledon’s relegation from Sky Bet League One was confirmed after a dramatic 4-3 defeat at home to Accrington. Goals from Jay Rich-Baghuelou, Colby Bishop, Michael Nottingham and John O’Sullivan proved too much for Mark Bowen’s Dons at Plough Lane.

Doncaster’s relegation to Sky Bet League Two was confirmed following a 1-1 draw with Oxford at the Kassam Stadium. Rovers went into the game needing victory, a 29-goal swing and other results to go their way. Results meant strugglers Fleetwood Town stayed up despite a 4-2 defeat at Bolton. Stephen Crainey’s visitors avoided the drop on goal difference after a roller coaster game that finished with Wanderers’ fourth successive victory.

Wycombe steal final play-off spot Wycombe sealed their place in the Sky Bet League One play-offs with a 2-1 final-day win at Burton as goals from Sam Vokes and Jordan Obita saw them over the line. The Chairboys were sitting pretty in a top-six spot from early on with results elsewhere going their way, with closest rivals Plymouth losing at home to MK Dons meaning that just a point would suffice. Four-goal hero Scott Twine inspired MK Dons to a 5-0 win at 10-man Plymouth, who slipped to seventh and out of the end-of-season play-offs. The victory was not enough to earn MK Dons automatic promotion, as they finished third.

